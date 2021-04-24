Cricket South Africa is being stripped of its recognition by the Ministry of Sports





South Africa is about to be banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after the Secretary of Sport threatened to stop recognizing its national governing body. Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has exercised the power of the government to intervene in the troubled Cricket South Africa (CSA), which could be removed next week as the organization responsible for the sport in the country. CSA has learned from Mthethwa that the government intends to ‘defund’ it and ‘no longer recognize’ it unless the Council of Members, the decision-making body, agrees to approve a new constitution – including a majority independent council – for the contested governing body . “In the circumstances I have decided to rely on my powers under the law [which allows ministerial intervention in a sporting body] and I hereby let you know that I have done this. By disbanding and no longer recognizing CSA, and I will ensure that this is published in the Government Gazette as soon as possible in due course, ”Mthethwa wrote in a letter to CSA. The ICC prohibits government interference in its member associations, but said it has not received any complaints from the CSA. Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has notified Cricket South Africa of the government’s intention to deny the organization Getty Images CSA Interim Board Chairman Stavros Nicolaou warned that the threat from the Ministry of Sports could seriously affect South African cricket and plunge it into the worst crisis since apartheid. “It is indeed a very sad day for our country, for cricket, for the millions of fans who love the game and for the sponsors who are committed to cricket and its development at the grassroots,” said Nicolaou. “But it is a particularly sad day for the players, staff and others whose livelihoods are at stake.” Reform plans at the CSA, backed by the government and the Interim Administration, have stalled due to a refusal by the Members’ Council to accept them. The Members’ Council, made up of the 14 presidents of South Africa’s provincial cricket unions, rejected the changes in a vote last week. The vote marked the latest development in the long-running crisis at CSA, with the latest episode triggered by CEO Thabang Moroe and other senior officials being fired for misconduct last year.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos