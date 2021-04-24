Changes in college football rules are hollow and insubstantial





When you talk college football to your friends, you often realize how many bad rules there are. None of them came up for discussion at the recent NCAA Football Rules Panel meeting, which highlighted the changes for the upcoming season. As documented by USA TODAY, a primary concern Before the rule and game structure of college football in 2021 was the attempt to refine the overtime process by shortening it. The so-called two-point shootout, in which teams alternately play two-point games until a winner is determined, now starts in the third extension session instead of the fifth. The first two overtime continues to be drives starting at the opponent’s 25-yard line, but now a two-point try must be attempted after a touchdown in the second overtime. This rule change is being made to limit the number of scrimmage plays and finish the game faster, according to the NCAA release. Teams can still choose whether to kick the point after the touchdown or play a 2-point conversion game during the first extension period. The other main rule changes concern adjustments to the sideline areas; penalties for coaches who leave the touchline and enter the field of play; to harass; and faking injuries. Is it a good thing that overtime is cut? Yes … but this is an item that might be on a priority list. There are at least 74 rule changes more urgent and important than this one. One rule that many college football fans simply can’t stand is the guideline. It always seems to pop up in big games. The fact that players can be ejected for hitting the wrong part of an opponent’s body due to late moves – not malicious intent – is driving fans crazy, and with good reason. Many college football fans think the guideline should have the football equivalent of the ‘yellow card’, with one hit being a warning and the second offense a disqualification. That would have been a much more meaningful rule change than the changes actually put forward. College football simply refuses to help itself when the control panel convenes every off-season.

