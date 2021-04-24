Sports
Aryna Sabalenka vs Simona Halep Odds and Prediction
Simona Halep from Romania returns to Ekaterina Alexandrova from Russia during their WTA Tour Women Singles tennis match in Stuttgart, Germany, Friday April 23, 2021. (Marijan Murat / Pool via AP)
- Fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka will face second seed Simona Halep in the semi-finals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Saturday, April 24.
- This is the fifth meeting between the couple
- See below for the odds of this semifinal and how each player has fared in the tournament so far
Only the top 10 players are left here in the final of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix tournament. And Aryna Sabalenka and Simona Halep will go to court tomorrow at 12:30 pm EST for the second semifinal.
Both players have not been tested much in the run-up to this matchup and they will be each other’s strongest opponent so far. Halep had been a top favorite since the beginning to win the tournament outright with a +400 chance, but Sabalenka was right behind with +700.
Check out the odds below and what our best betting analysis is on the way to this match.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Simona Halep Odds
|Player
|Distributed at DraftKings
|Moneyline
|Total
|[5] Aryna sabalenka
|+2.5 (+104)
|+150
|O 20.5 (-121)
|[2] Simona Halep
|-2.5 (-130)
|-195
|U 20.5 (-106)
Opportunities from April 23
Sabalenka’s strong show
Sabalenka comes off a three-set win over Anett Kontaveit, where she defeated the Estonian 7-5, 4-6, 6-1. Despite her number 7 in the world rankings, the Belarusian is the lowest placed player in the last four here in Germany. That’s how tough the competition is.
Her victory against Kontaveit was big. Kontaveit came into the game with an 11-3 record at this tournament, and she managed to force a decider when she converted her fourth set point in that second set. Sabalenka took control in the third set and saved 15 of the 18 breakpoints against her during this match.
Sabalenka is a very strong and powerful player who will test Halep, but will she be able to get past her?
2021 French Open Odds Tracker
Halep’s strong start to her Clay Court season
Current number 3 in the world, Halep said she aims to win the entire clay court tournament this year.
Well, she’s had a pretty impressive start with it here in Germany. The Romanian heads into the semi-final after two strong straight-set victories. She started with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Marketa Vondrousova to start the tournament, and followed it up with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Ekaterina Alexandrova in the quarter-finals.
With this performance in the semi-finals, Halep has equaled her best result in both 2015 and 2017. She is still looking for her first last performance in Stuttgart and will have to come through Sabalenka for that. But she does have a 3-1 career record on the Belarusian.
Head-to-Head
These two are relatively familiar with each other as they have played against each other four times in the past. Their first meeting came back in 2018, where Halep won in straight sets, and their most recent meeting took place in 2020 at the Dubai Open quarter-finals.
Sabalenka vs Halep Head-to-Head stats
|7
|WTA stand
|3
|22
|Age
|29
|241/125
|Career W / L
|523/219
|9
|Career titles
|22
|14/5
|YTD W / L
|7/2
|1
|YTD titles
|0
|1
|Head-to-Head wins
|3
Aryna Sabalenka vs Simona Halep Best bet
Both players know what to expect from each other in this match, they have seen each other enough.
Halep had actually lost the last two previous matches to Vondrousova and Alexandrova on her way to her matches against them here, but she was able to beat them both with ease. That’s why I would say Halep has a little more energy, and maybe that little pause for rehab has helped put her back a few months into 2021. A lot of players can be dangerous after some rest, and I think that’s the case. here with Halep. Especially here on clay.
Sabalenka has a few more games to her name in 2021, including a title. But Halep is leading the hard court power rankings from 2020. She came in as No. 1 in the rankings with 6,591.50 points, a 74.3% surface win rate and a 24-4 2019-20 record. Sabalenka has not made it to the Top 10.
With that being said, I don’t think Sabalenka will be able to beat Halep here, but I do think she will be able to get rid of her.
The choice: Halep (-195); OR Halep 2- (+132)
This article contains links to external sports betting. SBD may receive ad revenue from these links, but the editors have hand-picked each individual link based on its relevance to the article, with no impact on coverage.
Hayley Graham
Sports writer
A graduate of Sport Media from Ryerson University, Hayley is the ultimate sports student. Whether she’s playing, watching, debating, or writing it, it’s safe to assume that sport takes up most of her life. She has worked internationally as well as with the NBA.
