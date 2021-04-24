How Youngstown Phantoms Stars Are Shaping the Future of Japanese Hockey

Japan is rapidly emerging as a premier hockey country. The country’s U20 squad is making their way up the ranks, earning promotion to two of their last three World Juniors. And the impact of Japanese players is being felt worldwide. Sho Sarusawa has just become the first Japanese player win the championship in the highest league in Spain and Yuki Miura and Kohei Sato became only the third and fourth Japanese players to play in 100 NCAA games.

Japanese hockey radiates. The country continues to grow in the hockey world, with no signs of slowing down, thanks to an incredible international talent. At the heart of this rapid growth are the Youngstown Phantoms and their Japanese stars Yusaku Ando and Kenta Isogai.

Thank youLeadOff Sports Marketing and the Youngstown Phantoms for all their help with this article. LeadOff Sports Marketing acts as a family advisor for many Japanese players playing in North America.

How Youngstown Phantoms Stars Are Shaping Japanese Hockey

New heights

Japan’s rapid growth in the hockey world is quite recent. While great talents like Herb and Mel Wakabayashi wowed fans as far back as 1962, the country’s push towards the NHL has never been stronger than it is today. Yusaku Ando had a great rookie season in the USHL last year and has proven his continued versatility this year. Above all, he has shown that he is needs to be drafted in the NHL draft for 2021.

And his design selection is undoubtedly historical. Only two (real) Japanese players have ever been called up. And neither was picked in the top-seven rounds, both were taken when the NHL Draft had more than seven rounds. That means that wherever he goes, Ando will be the highest ranked Japanese player ever and only the third to even hear his name called.

That is unbelievable and there is no better player to earn the title. Ando is humble, passionate and proud to catapult his country to new heights.

The 2022 challenger

But Ando may not keep the title “Highest Drafted Japanese-born Player” for long. Kenta Isogai herself makes a seriously strong case. Isogai scored 12 points in 42 games this year. While that’s not an overwhelming number, it was good enough for itfifth among all 2022 NHL Draft-eligible skaters in the USHL, outside the USNTDP. He came fourth in points per game.

He has set a very high bar for the gate. And Isogai’s strong score was matched by serious reliability. Despite being a rookie, Isogai has already earned the occasional top role and special team minutes. He shows off his prowess in every way possible. Yusaku Ando himself emphasized that claim by saying …

“[Isogai] is fast and very skilled. He gets better day in and day out as he gets used to this level. “

Ando also said he didn’t actually do thatneeded to take the rookie Isogai under his wing.

‘It’s easy to play with. He sees the ice very well and always checks with and without a puck. That’s why it’s easy for me to play with him and make steps to him. “

But there is a lot of praise to go around. In a short interview, Youngstown Phantoms President Andrew Goldman and General Manager Brad Patterson both reiterated the amazing ability that Ando and Isogai show off.

“Both [Ando and Isogai] deserve to be named as NHL Draft prospects … both are elite! People have certainly noticed and are paying close attention [to them]… We thought Yusaku and Kenta definitely had the makeup and skills to be elite players in any league. We are lucky to have them in our organization. “

Youngstown’s involvement in Japan

The Ground-Breaker

Japanese-born players have never attended the USHL. In fact, only nine Japanese players have ever played in the league, dating back to 1990. But the Phantoms have hosted a third of them, starting with Yushiroh Hirano. Hirano joined the Phantoms in 2015 and spent a year with the team. Although Hirano had done well in Sweden and represented his country internationally, his name was not prominent enough to be included in the Junior competitions. But the Phantoms were lucky to find him. Speaking of how they came across the Japanese star, Patterson and Goldman said …

“We brought in Yushiroh after seeing a video about him from Chicago Blackhawks development camp. Once he set foot on the ice here in Youngstown, we immediately knew he would be an impactful player. “

They were right. Hirano would score 24 goals and 46 points in 54 games that year. That placed him second in the team in goals and third in points. The impact Hirano’s strong year would have would lay the foundation for Japanese players in the USHL. Phantoms management said he “certainly opened our eyes to non-traditional market players.”

Hirano was a trailblazer in the USHL, and the Phantoms made sure to stay involved. Goldman said …

‘After drafting both [Yusaku Ando and Kenta Isogai], Brad Patterson Hirano contacted them to answer any questions. Having that connection and someone who has taken the plunge before certainly helped. “

Ripple effect

Hirano opened the doors to Japanese hockey for the Phantoms. The Phantoms have been contacted since Hirano took the ice cream for them, through a number of different outlets. Goldman talked about one of these, saying …

“Hockey always seems to prove how small the world is. Once we bought Yushiroh Hirano, Brad was approached by a friend I met when I was playing hockey in Japan as a youngster, who had spent a few weeks there when his father was running a hockey camp. This friend of his from many, many years ago actually knew Yushiroh and was involved with one of his teams in Japan before coming to Youngstown. Brad is now often approached by him and his family as they are big hockey fans. “

He went on to talk about how the team could be more directly involved in hockey in Japan in the future.

After having these players in Youngstown, Brad has been approached about running camps in Japan to identify prospects for the future. This is something he was very interested in and planned to do prior to Covid. Hopefully this is something he will be able to do in the future. We should be very interested in bringing in more players based on our success with Yushiroh, Yusaku and Kenta. “

Hirano’s massive success started a steady stream, but Yusaku and Kenta have opened the floodgates. The duo doesn’t just fight for an NHL Draft roster, they inspire generations of Japanese talent. Talent that the Youngstown Phantoms are sure to keep an eye out for through the sounds of it. And they don’t think they’ll be the only ones to say …

“We believe that hockey as a whole will see more and more players playing at an extremely high level in non-traditional hockey markets.”

High-End Futures themselves

Hirano, Ando and Isogai are all incredibly proud – humble but proud – to move their country forward in the hockey world. The impact they have made and the impact they will make is truly incredible. But their own career is just as important. And luckily, they all have an exciting future ahead. Futures that continue to set new precedents for Japanese players.

Yushiroh Hirano

Hirano was ultimately not called up. But his career continued unabated after his year with the USHL. He played in Japan for two seasons immediately after, but was quickly brought back to Sweden, where he played in the country’s second division. He scored 13 points in 18 games. Combined with a point-per-game performance in the Asia League, Hirano’s play was enough to earn an ECHL contract.

He only became the 12th Japanese player to appear in the ECHL. And the same year he made his ECHL debut, he also played in one AHL match, recording one assist and one penalty. He remains only the third Japanese player to play in the AHL.

Hirano’s game was absolutely amazing, with 92 points in 112 ECHL matches. At 25, with his work ethic and ability to thrive, Hirano has no doubts about his bright future.

Yusaku Ando

Ando had a great rookie season in the USHL in the year 2019-20. He scored 25 points in 40 games, placing him in seventh place among DY-1 skaters. He surpassed Jeremy Wilmer, Ryan St. Louis and many other players who are now considered Top 100 worthy in the 2021 NHL Draft in points per game.

Ando has now spent his second season taking a break from scoring. Instead, he’s been a “do-it-all” guy for the Youngstown Phantoms. He has held a variety of roles, showing his worth as a shooter, defender and even frontman. He has shown a tremendous ability to grow and meet the needs of his teams. And despite all that, his score has still remained strong. He has 23 points in 46 games. This includes five points in his last five games.

He is now resuming his role as a fast, prolific winger, after months of alternating roles. And it is paying off. Ando has found his spark and is making one last push for the NHL Draft. With so much potential already on display, chances are many NHL teams will watch it in July.

Kenta Isogai

But perhaps the trio’s biggest star is Isogai. Goldman and Patterson said about Isogai …

“Kenta has been great for us this season. Not only did he demonstrate his tremendous ability at a very young age, he has been a ruthless worker and makes every effort to improve every day. He is definitely a fan favorite and a very popular player in our dressing room. “

Isogai himself is very happy with his rookie season. He said…

“Everything is different … it is much more difficult in America … [but] I love playing North American hockey. “

He went on to say that he was pursuing the USHL in an effort to pursue the best hockey he could. He must have his eyes on making it to the NHL and after a strong rookie season, he could do just that. Isogai is a fast winger who reads game brilliantly. He is a good fit for any teammate, making him a coach’s dream. He will try to follow in Ando’s footsteps and perform just as well next year, fighting for an NHL Draft day roster for 2022.

Isogai ended my interview with him by saying …

“It feels great to be part of a great hockey program. I am grateful to the Phantoms Staff for giving me the opportunity to be here and play. “

Encourage talent

Hockey is on the rise in Japan. And one of the country’s favorite teams remains the Youngstown Phantoms. President Andrew Goldman and General Manager Brad Patterson have remained diligent in their quest for nontraditional hockey markets and have in turn been rewarded with incredible talent. The stars of the Phantoms are poised to make history for years to come, pushing their country even further into the realm of hockey dominance.

Main picture:

Embed from Getty Images