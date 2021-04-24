Marion Munn, of the UESC table tennis, wants to continue to make a name for herself in Europe





The child player of the Sant Cugat Sports Union, Mariona Munné is selected by the Spanish Table Tennis Federation around the World champion table tennis youth a tournament organized by the International Table Tennis Federation. Munné has been called up to participate in the under-15 (his category) and under-17 (higher category) tests held in Portugal from 12 and 16 May. A call-up with a lot of merit as she is the only child player in Spain who has been called up to participate in this tournament. In addition, the Spanish federation has also called it up for the Trials 2021, an internal training run by the entity that brings together the eight best players at the national level in each category, in the event of Munné the eight best female players under 15 in the state. A competition where the selectors of the Spanish team will be and where the champion of this test will get one of the four places that the Spanish Federation has for the next European championships what will they argue Zagreb (Croatia) from July 8 to 19. This training takes place on I run (Country Vasc) from 19 to 20 May. Munné was awarded these two calls thanks to the good results achieved in the concentration of Priego from Cordoba I already Championship of Catalonia where she became champion in these two tests.

