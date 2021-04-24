Do we play Test cricket? Twitterati fumes after Shubman Gill leaves cheap

Shubman Gill drew ire from fans after the youngster was unable to shoot against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener took off after making a pedestrian 19-ball 11 on Saturday night.

The 21-year-old has struggled at the top for KKR this season, and the RR clash was no different. Shubman Gill failed to make the most of the hit-friendly conditions on the Wankhede, hitting just one boundary during his brief stay at the crease.

Shubman Gill struggled to time the ball and never looked comfortable to the crease. Though hitting a boundary on the way to 11, the KKR opener added to the slow power play start from the sides.

The opener under fire was released from his misery after trying to grab a nonexistent single in the last over of the power play. Shubman Gill dug out Mustafizur Rahman’s yorker to offside and led off for a single. Shubman Gill ran to the end of the danger and was caught miles ahead of the crease when Jos Buttler hit the stumps and pack the boy up.

His departure meant that Shubman Gill had only scored 80 runs in the first five games of IPL 2021. The KKR opener averaged just 16 this season, also questioning his poor 121.21 pass rate. Here are some of Twitter’s most notable responses.

Fans troll Shubman Gill after another failure

Shubman Gill finished Saturday with a success rate of 57.89. Fans tricked the youngster for his slow start, joking about how the youngster cemented his place in the Test side with that knock.

Others referred to his poor form after the Gabba test, suggesting that Shubman Gill should investigate where his career is headed. Several others advised the youngster to focus only on Test cricket, given his low success rate.

It’s as if Shaw and Gill switched their luck and form after the Aus v Ind Test series. Aishu (@imaishu_) April 24, 2021

gill place in test XI Priyansh Kishan (@PriyanshKisan) April 24, 2021

Gill is a brilliant player but he should really only focus on test cricket, maybe ODI, T20 isn’t for everyone Scarlett (@ScarlettSport) April 24, 2021

Shubman Gill has deteriorated enormously after the Gabba test.

Ironically, that should have been his jump to superstar. Rohit (@SankiSanyasi) April 24, 2021

Incredible test knock by Gill. What a player Sagnik (@ modrician10) April 24, 2021

Twitterati is calling for change at the top for KKR

KKR fans seem to have had enough of Shubman Gill after his slow knock spoiled a new power play for the franchise. Fans called for Sunil Narine to return to the top of the list, blaming Shubman Gill for the teams’ slow start this season.

Shubhman Gill is clearly the weakest link of this kkr xi and should be scrapped. Can’t hurt kkr to replace him with Nair and Narine with Cutting. License Cut to Sens at 3, use Nair as a float and open with Rana, Tripathi. Opinion @ mrjoshua1971 @faahil @supporters TITASH BANERJEA (@qmtitash) April 24, 2021

