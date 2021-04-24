No. 2 women’s tennis sweeps No. 48 Kansas, 4-0





WACO, Texas The University of Texas women’s tennis team recorded a 4-0 victory against No. 48 Kansas (8-13) in the quarter-finals of the Big 12 Championship on Friday night indoors at the Hawkins Tennis Center on the Baylor University campus. UT won its 16th consecutive double match, improving to 23-1 this year. Texas recorded its 13th victory this season against an opponent in the Top-50. The Longhorns also registered their 16th sweep in their first 23 wins in two games. The Longhorns took a 1-0 lead after earning the double point for the 22nd time in their first 24 games. The number 17-ranked freshman duo Kylie Collins and Lulu Sun claimed a 6-2 win on court 1 against Sonia Smagina and Vasiliki Karvouni. Collins and Sun dropped their opening game, but rattled out three consecutive games to build up a 3-1 cushion. After Smagina and Karvouni came in 3-2, Collins and Sun won three consecutive games to end the game and improve to 15-3 in doubles this spring. The No. 86 placed tandem of seniors Anna Turati and Fernanda Labraña took the doubles with a 6-2 victory on court 2 over Malkia Ngounoue and Julia Deming. Turati and Labraña dropped their opening game before winning three consecutive games to take a 3-1 lead. Ngounoue and Deming claimed the next game climbed within 3-2, but Turati and Labraña closed the game by winning the next three games and moving up to a perfect 13-0 in doubles. No. 75 freshmen Charlotte Chavatipon opened the singles with an impressive 6-0, 6-0 shutout on court 4 against Karvouni. Chavatipon improved to 21-1 overall in singles this season, including an 18-1 in dual-match play. No. 68 Sun followed with a 6-2, 6-4 victory on runway 3 over Roxana Manu. Trailing 2-1 in the opening set, Sun rattled off five consecutive games to take a 6-2 set win. She jumped out to a 3-0 and 5-2 lead in the second set, but Manu won back-to-back games to reduce the margin to 5-4. Sun held service in the ensuing match to end her match and go to 17-2 in dual-match singles. Labraña closed the sweep with a 6-1, 6-3 victory on lane 6 against Deming. After driving through the opening set, Labraña trailed 2-1 in the second before winning three consecutive games to build a 4-2 tie. Deming won the next game and drew in 4-3, but Labraña held onto the serve to a run of two and then broke Deming to end the win and improve to 21-2 in singles this season, including a 14- 1 point in dual Match play. The remaining three singles matches with number 28 freshmen Peyton Stearns (field 1), No. 29 Turati (field 2) and No. 53 Collins (field 5) were stopped when Labraña took the overall win in the double match. UT will continue to play in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tennis Championship against No. 23 Oklahoma on Saturday, April 24. The first service for Saturday’s game is scheduled for 1:00 PM. CT on the Riverside courts at the Hurd Tennis Center. # 2 Texas 4, # 48 Kansas 0 Singles Order of Arrival (4, 3, 6) # 28 Peyton Stearns (UT) vs. # 89 Malkia Ngounoue (KU), 7-5, 4-2, unfinished # 29 Anna Turati (UT) vs. Sonia Smagina (KU), 6-4, 3-0, unfinished # 68 Lulu Sun (UT) def. Roxana Manu (KU), 6-2, 6-4 # 75 Charlotte Chavatipon (UT) def. Vasiliki Karvouni (KU), 6-0, 6-0 # 53 Kylie Collins (UT) vs. Tiffany Lagarde (KU), 4-6, 3-4, unfinished Fernanda Labraña (UT) def. Julia Deming (KU), 6-1, 6-3 Double Order of Arrival (1, 2) # 17 Kylie Collins / Lulu Sun (UT) def. Sonia Smagina / Vasiliki Karvouni (KU), 6-2 # 86 Fernanda Labraña / Anna Turati (UT) def. Malkia Ngounoue / Julia Deming (KU), 6-2 # 42 Peyton Stearns / Charlotte Chavatipon (UT) vs. Roxana Manu / Tiffany Lagarde (KU), 5-2, unfinished







