Jake & Jenson – University of Oklahoma

Jake Van Emburgh weaves across the court on a spring afternoon at the Headington Family Tennis Center, hammering forehand after backhand as the rally gets underway. They go back and forth, and finally Jake strikes: he shoots a forehand winner past his opponent, and pumps his first, silently looking at the stands.

He has met his reflection: his brother Jenson raises a fist in the same way. They share a moment, their eyes closed. They don’t need words to know what the other is thinking. This time is special.

For the first three years that Jake was in Norman, it was rare for his younger brother to be able to watch matches in person. Instead, Jenson watched every game from the Van Emburghs’ home in Belleair Beach, Florida, glued to his computer and his reactions articulated in the blue glow of the screen.

But this season, Jake’s last ride in the Crimson and Cream was different. The brothers are at the peaks of their individual yet intertwined athletic careers, and after years of training thousands of miles apart, they are finally reunited for these milestone moments.

Jenson Van Emburgh watches as Jake plays on court one.

T.ennis is a family affair for the Van Emburghs. Jake and Jenson are the sons of former professional tennis player Greg Van Emburgh, who captured six ATP titles and played in the singles and doubles of all four Grand Slams.

Jake, the oldest, picked up a racket at a young age, but Jenson’s situation was a bit different. Paralyzed by a spinal cord injury at birth, Jenson has been in a wheelchair for most of his life. Although he couldn’t play tennis himself, he also fell in love with the game early on. And it was through Jake’s tennis journey that Jenson found a passion of his own.

At Jake’s tournaments, there was often a table in the clubhouse, and in between matches, players played time by exchanging their rackets for paddles. Jenson joined in and quickly picked up the game.

While Jake dealt with opponents outside on the field, Jenson did the same inside on the table. The most unlucky players in these tournaments may have lost to two Van Emburghs in one day. But when Jake came in and Jenson was facing the table, at least he came out on top in those early days.

Like Jenson’s 10th his birthday was approaching, he asked his parents for a table at home and they granted his wish. They put it in the garage where the boys could play for hours on end. At the time, the family lived in Wisconsin, and nothing could stop Jake and Jenson from playing, not even snowy winters.

“We had such a big open garage when we lived in Wisconsin. We played together every night, it didn’t matter if it was cold, we played,” said Jake.

“We played together every night, it didn’t matter if it was cold, we played.”

– Jake Van Emburgh

“Jake would try to teach me to play in the beginning, so I give him credit there,” said Jenson. “I didn’t have a coach in the beginning, so he was my coach and taught me how to hit the ball.”

Their time on the table quickly became competitive and the matches heated up. And soon Jenson beat Jake.

“When we first started playing, he got mad when he lost to me,” Jake recalled.

“He got better super fast. We played a few times, then we didn’t play. We played again and it was like, ‘Wow, you’re so much better than last time.’ And it’s been the same for a few years now. I don’t stand a chance. “

Jenson continued to improve and eventually found a coach who helped him take his game to the next level. When he was in sixth grade, he played his first US-approved table tennis tournament. Shortly afterward, he came into contact with USATT Para Program Coordinator Jasna Rather, who would become a pivotal player in Jenson’s career.

“Jasna really wanted me to play the Mike Dempsey Memorial Table Tennis Championships in San Diego. I wasn’t prepared at all, but she wanted me to get there and compete very quickly. I played that tournament and kept going.”

By the time he was 15, Jenson had qualified for the 2015 Para Pan American Games in Toronto and the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics were in sight.

“I knew Rio might not be a possibility,” Jenson said. “I didn’t make it, but I was fine with it because I was only 15. But after that my eyes were on Tokyo 2020.”

That new purpose would lead him through one of the most challenging experiences of his life.

IIn July 2016, Jenson underwent spinal fusion surgery, a difficult procedure in itself that quickly became more complicated with infections that seemed endless. An infection in which the incisions had been made in his back had progressed to the point where a three-hour washout process was required to be completely removed.

“The spinal fusion was a shock to all of us,” Jake recalled. “It went pretty wrong in the end and he fought it for a long time. I wasn’t really at home all the time so it was hard for me to understand what was going on, but all I was trying to understand was if he went to be ok, and [the doctors] were unsure of that for a long time. “

The staunch Jenson returned to the table despite a constant fever and pain that left him exhausted. He had one goal in mind: to qualify for Tokyo by winning gold at the 2019 Para Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

“I played a tournament a month later and won a bronze medal at the US Open in 2016. I was still practicing even though I had an infection in my back. We knew I wasn’t right, but I had Still that eye on Tokyo.That kept me going, ” said Jenson.

“If I hadn’t had that goal, I don’t know how I would have gotten out of it.”

By the time the 2019 Para Pan American Games came around, Jenson was fully recovered and in top form. He moved through the draw to the final and again the Paralympics were in sight.

Jenson Van Emburgh advanced to the final at the Para Pan American Games 2019.

But a devastating loss in the championship game created another obstacle; the silver medal was not enough to win his ticket to Tokyo.

Jenson was in 15th placeth in the world in its handicap class at the time and just a handful of points away from qualifying. He had to beat a few more ranked opponents to improve his ranking.

“Jasna Rather said to me, ‘you have to go to China, you have to go there, do your best and give it your all and you are going to qualify.’ So I started training again and went to China and had the tournament of my life, ”said Jenson. “Jasna knew it was going to happen.”

“It was insane from the biggest loss of my career at the Pan American Games that really hurt me to qualify in a few months.”

– Jenson Van Emburgh

“I beat the number 8 in the world and got bronze, I beat another guy around 10 in the world and I got so many points from that tournament. I climbed to number 9 in the world and qualified for Tokyo.

It was insane to lose that biggest loss of my career at the Pan America games that really hurt me to qualify in a few months. “

Qualifying brought a sense of relief for Jenson. He had finally achieved his greatest goal, the one that kept him going, physically and mentally, after his surgery and rocky recovery.

“Of all the doctors who aren’t sure if things are going to be okay, to get back to play, nobody is doing that sort of thing in the coming months, qualifying for the Paralympics,” said Jake. “He came out and said, ‘Let’s do this.’ ”

Now it is Jenson’s career that has brought the brothers together. His partnership with a new coach in San Antonio prompted Jenson to train in Big 12 country before moving to Tokyo.

And it was just his luck during the senior year of Jake’s decorated tennis career at Oklahoma. Jenson and the boys’ mom, Tracey, have been able to see Jake play not only at Norman, but also in Texas, TCU and now, at Baylor for the Big 12 Tennis Championships.

“Having Jenson here means everything to me. It’s my senior year and my last few races. There’s no one else I’d rather share it with. I don’t think there is anyone else who wants me to win as much as he does.”

The Headington Family Tennis Center grandstand is arranged so that spectators sit next to court one, where Jake has played singles for most of the season. It’s perfect for Jenson; he watches only a few yards from the action, following his brother as he switches sides during the switch.

After nearly ten years of watching Jake play, Jenson knows his brother’s playing inside out and knows exactly what to hear and when to hear Jake.

“It’s really special that I can be so close to Jake and communicate with him and help him through those close matches. My goal is to keep him calm and sober and just pump him up at the right times. knows when to be still and let him focus, but I know when to be hard and give him my energy. “

Jenson didn’t just give Jake perspective in competition.

“Having Jenson here means everything to me. It’s my senior year and my last few games. There’s no one else I’d rather share it with.”

– Jake Van Emburgh

Big brother has always looked to little brother for inspiration. Jake has endured injuries throughout his collegiate career, but with Jenson as his role model, he has conquered each one in turn.

“As a tennis player, you’re going to have things going wrong all the time. You’re going to have things that bother you from week to week and you have to find that nice tune where you can just push things through that I see him doing all the time,” Jake said of Jenson.

“I know how strong-willed he is and how hard he works when he finds something he wants. He puts in so many hours and so much work and has overcome so many different injuries. He’s just head down, persistence all the time. It’s crazy how he just always wanted to win, always get better, get more hours in. I’m really proud of it. “

“I’m one of the happiest people on the planet when I see my brother play,” said Jenson. It’s really special for me because I spent so long without seeing him play during his college career.

Jake is always there for me and helped me with all my challenges and I am just so proud to have him as my brother. I can’t put into words how great a brother he is. ”

Jake Van Emburgh celebrates a victory.

T.The spring afternoon has faded to a chilly evening at the Headington Family Tennis Center. As the lights come to life overhead, Jake’s match is down to a third set tiebreaker and he’s dragging out point by point.

4-4.

5-4.

5-5.

6-5.

Finally: his opponent is mistaken and it is 7-5. Game, set, match Van Emburgh and the senior secured the victory for the Sooners.

Jake drops his racket to the floor and throws his hands in the air as his team jumps up and down. When their circle falls apart, he runs to the net to shake his opponent’s hand, then walks to the bench to pick up his tennis bag. Fans come to greet him there, his mother Tracey leading the attack. And while Jake gives high fives and smiles, his racket shimmers under the lights where it landed during his party.

Jenson makes his way across the field almost unnoticed, drawn to the black and blue Babolat on the service line. He grabs it and pauses to examine it before meeting Jake on the couch. He returns the racket to his brother, who hugs him. The two share a moment, wordless again.

Perhaps this moment will be replayed in Tokyo in August, with the tables turned.

Jake Van Emburgh and the Sooners open the Big 12 Men’s Tennis Championships on Saturday at 3:00 pm in Waco, Texas, with TCU.

Jenson Van Emburgh’s Paralympic chase kicks off in Tokyo on August 21.