Sports
Like Dad, Like Sons – Dan Wheldon’s sons sign junior racing deal
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. Standing beneath the monument on Dan Wheldon Way in honor of their late father, the two young sons of the two-time Indianapolis 500 winner take a big step in their nascent racing career.
Andretti Autosport introduced Sebastian, 12, and Oliver Wheldon, 10, as the latest additions towards a development program as junior drivers.
“Racing is deep in their DNA,” Susie Wheldon, the boys’ mother, told The Associated Press. “There have been many summer days where I have sat all day in the middle of a field in central Florida asking, ‘Are you sure you want to do this?’ But they have a passion for it, and now they have a path. ”
Dan Wheldon was killed in the 2011 IndyCar season finale, five months after winning his second Indianapolis 500. Sebastian was 2 at the time and Oliver was 8 months old.
Michael Andretti believes in developing drivers and promoting them through a ladder system to IndyCar, the level the Wheldon brothers want to achieve.
Their father won 16 races in 10 years in IndyCar, three of those seasons in Andretti. The British driver won the 2005 Championship and his first Indy 500 to drive for Andretti. He had made an agreement to return to Andretti for the 2012 season on the night before he died in a crash in Las Vegas at the age of 33.
“Dan was family to us, and we had a lot of success on the track together, we see a lot of Dan in both Sebastian and Oliver and are very proud to officially welcome them into our racing family,” said Michael Andretti.
“No one will ever be able to replace Dan in their lives, but we are happy to provide a mentorship network to help the boys grow their careers. Go-karting is the first step, but we hope we can help advance the promising Road to Indy ., and eventually even options for IndyCar. “
Both boys were born in St. Petersburg, the city where Wheldon made his American home and where he won the first race through downtown streets in 2005.
The city embraced Susie Wheldon and her sons after his death. The memorial includes stones from Indianapolis Motor Speedway, stones from his native England, and the handprints of his wife and boys installed along Dan Wheldon Way in 2012.
Nowadays, the mother said, the boys race all the time. They were in New Castle, Indiana last weekend and back home for Andretti’s announcement on Saturday. Then they went back to Indiana for more races. Susie Wheldon has been guiding their career since Sebastian started driving shortly before he was 5.
‘I’m exhausted. I wish I could say I was tired, but it goes on, ”she said. “They love this. But they clearly have talent, and if you have talented kids, you need to know what to do with them and how to help them do what they love.”
For the boys, it’s all about looking ahead. Each was asked about their favorite win.
For Sebastian, it was New Castle. “Last weekend, when I won by 10 seconds,” he said.
Oliver spoke as if he had been doing this for a while. “It’s the next race I’m going to win,” he said.
