Where LSU Football Lands in Spring’s SEC Rankings





LSU football concluded a mostly boring spring practice last weekend with the program’s annual spring game. A quiet spring exercise is a good thing for the tigers. There is nothing crazy going on. No major injuries. Just a lot of hard work and progress. That is what all courses want during spring training. With the spring practice coming to an end for all programs in the SEC, it’s time to watch the 14 teams in the conference stack up on each other as we head into the dormant summer months. Who is the team to beat? Who has a lot to prove? Where does LSU stand? All of these answers and more are in our post-spring SEC rankings below! 14. Vanderbilt Commodores Vanderbilt nearly hit a low in 2020. The Commodores went 0-9 and fired head coach Derek Mason. Vandy replaced Mason with Notre Dame defense coordinator Clark Lea, a Nashville native who has an excellent reputation in coaching circles. Lea has the potential for moderate success at Vanderbilt, but the program has a long way to go. It’s not easy to win over at Vandy, so Lea will definitely have his work cut out for him for years to come. South Carolina Gamecocks South Carolina waited a year too long to fire Will Muschamp. The Gamecocks went 4-8 under Muschamp in 2019. The only reason the schedule didn’t change was because of South Carolina’s surprise win against a really good Georgia team. Most people knew that the Gamecocks were not going anywhere with Muschamp leading the attack. It was not a matter of “if” Muschamp would be fired, it was “when.” South Carolina made the move towards the end of the 2020 season. New head coach Shane Beamer, a first-time head coach, knows the SEC well, and comes from a great coaching boom (he has been coached under Phillip Fulmer, Steve Spurrier, Kirby Smart and Lincoln Riley, and is the son of Frank Beamer). But it can be challenging to be a head coach in the SEC for the first time. 12. Tennessee Volunteers Another program that hit rock bottom in 2020 was Tennessee. The Vols went 3-7 in Jeremy Pruitt’s third season. Pruitt was likely to come back for a fourth season, but a bizarre recruitment scandal meant Tennessee had to fire Pruitt in January, long after most coaching changes usually happen in the SEC. Former UCF head coach Josh Heupel was hired to replace Pruitt. Heupel is an attacking head coach who has had a lot of success in his career, but he takes over a roster that is thin in several key positions. 11. Arkansas Razorbacks I really like Arkansas and Sam Pittman. I think the Razorbacks have the potential to be a really solid program with Pittman in the lead. But unfortunately for Arkansas, the program plays in the toughest division of college sport. Confronting juggernaut programs like Alabama, LSU and Texas A&M every year puts a low ceiling on the success that is possible in Arkansas. Still, I think the Razorbacks are going to be a tough game for whoever they play every week.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos