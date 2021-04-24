Union Catholic’s Shaan Trehan has an immediate impact on the tennis court

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ – In Union Catholic’s latest episode of Feature Friday, the spotlight shines on Union Catholic sophomore tennis star Shaan Trehan, a Scotch Plains resident and Honor Roll student. He plays first singles in the tennis team, is a member of the Forensics Team and founded the Artificial Intelligence Club at UC.

You are clearly a very talented tennis player, so tell me when and how you first started playing tennis and what do you enjoy most about playing tennis?

Thank you for your kind words! My dad introduced me to tennis when I was nine years old, and I haven’t looked back since. I just enjoy being on the tennis court and participating in tournaments. It is a challenging sport – not only physically but also mentally, and I believe it has helped me become a stronger person.

What was it like to finally play your first tennis match in high school? You waited a long time. It must have been very exciting!

Unfortunately my freshman season was canceled just as we started due to Covid-19. As a sophomore, it was a great feeling last Monday to finally step onto the field to represent UC! It was a fun match and I enjoy the experience of playing tennis as a team.

What do you think about the great start to your high school career? You are 2-0 and have not lost a match yet? What do you think of the way you started?

I’m happy with the start, but there are quite a few games to go, including the county tournament, which I’m looking forward to.

What do you like most about the UC tennis team?

Being part of the varsity tennis team is the perfect combination of the practice of the individual tennis sport and the camaraderie of team sports.

What do you consider to be your greatest strengths as a tennis player?

I consider my service and my forehand to be the strongest parts of my game.

Tell me about the tennis club you play for, when you started playing there, and how many days a week do you play / practice throughout the year?

I play at Mountainside Racquet Club. I’ve been there for the past four years and met a lot of great people. I play / practice about four days a week on my club or outdoor courts (weather permitting).

I know you play in many tournaments. What do you consider to be your greatest wins / moments in your tennis career so far?

Competing in tournaments outside of school has had my share of wins and losses. It’s hard to pick such a match or moment, but the most memorable matches were the ones I found out after losing and winning the first set. Also, a win over an opponent who is higher than me is the most satisfying.

What goals do you have for yourself for the rest of this season and for the rest of your high school career?

My goals are to continue to add value to the UC team and share my past experiences with team members.

What are other things besides tennis that you are involved in UC (clubs, etc.)

At the beginning of my second year, I founded the UC Artificial Intelligence (UCAI) club. We discuss relevant and current topics about artificial intelligence and how it is used in different fields. I am also a member of the UC Forensics – Congress team.

Can you explain how the balance between academics and extracurricular activities has helped you become a better student, and the importance of being involved in so many different things?

Between academics, tennis and other extracurricular activities my days are packed to say the least. Juggling all of these things has helped me hone my time management skills – something I think I’ll need when I go to college in a few years. While it is important to be involved in a variety of activities, I think it is more important to find those that you really enjoy and are passionate about.

What do you like most about studying at Union Catholic?

I was only in UC for seven months before we locked ourselves up for COVID-19, but I have enjoyed the support and encouragement from my teachers and guidance counselor. They have all made themselves very accessible.

Why and how did you decide UC was the place to be? What was it about UC that made you want to be a student here?

My older sister (Manya) is a UC alumna. During her four years I have watched her learn and experience life through her courses, extracurricular activities and varsity sports. When it was my turn, UC was the logical choice, as I already felt like I was part of the UC family.

What advice would you give to younger students considering attending UC? Why should they come to UC and what will UC give them that they cannot find in other schools?

My advice for incoming students is to take advantage of all that UC has to offer. Join new clubs and try out different sports. This is the time to learn and experience new things. In my opinion, UC is a perfectly sized high school. Students are part of a strong community that fosters individuality and leadership.

I know you’re just a sophomore, but have you thought about your future as far as you would like to study when you go to college, what kind of career would you like to pursue?

From now on, I gravitate towards business majoring in finance because I like to follow the stock market.

What about tennis – what are your biggest long-term goals in tennis? Is playing tennis in college something you plan on doing?

Tennis will continue to be a part of my life and I plan to play tennis in college.

What about yourself that most people don’t know? Maybe a hidden talent or hobby?

My most favorite hobbies go hand in hand – I love to travel and I am a foodie. I have traveled to four of the seven continents. Last summer I also started tennis coaching for children and adults.

Favorite activity in your spare time? I enjoy listening to music, watching TV, exercising and cycling outdoors.

Favorite Class and Teacher at UC? Freshman Geometry with Mrs. Doherty

Favorite UC Event? Pep collects

Favorite UC Core Value and Why?

Community, because I believe there is strength in diversity, and we need to appreciate those individual differences such as culture, religion and personality that make us all unique.

Life motto? You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.

One word to describe your UC experience? Exciting

Share a tip for members of UC’s Class of 2025?

Work on building your time management skills by prioritizing what’s more important.

