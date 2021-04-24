Hockey drops to No. 17 Miami in season finale





MUNCIE, Ind. – The Ball State hockey team ended its non-traditional 2021 season with a 3-0 defeat to No. 17 Miami Saturday afternoon at the Briner Sports Complex. Ball State (6-10, 4-8 MAC) knew it would get its job this weekend, as Miami (13-1, 10-0 MAC) had already hit their fourth consecutive Mid-American Conference Championship before. the two game series of the weekend against the Cardinals. Ball State came out with a lot of intensity in the opening segment of today’s MAC showdown, defensively halting Miami from scoring most of the first 15 minutes of action. The BSU defense also held the RedHawks winless in the third. Miami scored three goals today after finding the back of the cage late in the first period and then again at the start of the second frame. The RedHawks would add another goal with about 12 minutes remaining in the game for their final score of the day. Seniors Jenna McKune and Rachel Pereira both made attempts to score in their last game as cardinal today, but unfortunately they were unable to take advantage of those opportunities. Defensive, Wietske Overdijkink counted a game-high nine saves. She now has 117 saves for her career in just two seasons with Ball State. Overdijkink is currently in second place in the MAC in save percentage (.750). Senior Audrey Tabor added a defensive save today in her last match at BSU. She currently leads the league in defensive saves with six. You can continue to follow the Ball State hockey team on social media during the off-season at @BallStateSports, @CoachBERNbsu and @BallStateFH on Instagram and Twitter.







