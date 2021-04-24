Sweet 16 for Pavade as a French Teen Sealing Table Tennis in Tokyo 2020

Teen sensation Prithika Pavade and Yuan Jia Nan will represent France at this year’s 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo after winning their semi-finals at the International Table Tennis Federation’s (ITTF) European Singles Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

The 34th-seeded 16-year-old Pavade has had a sensational run in Guimares in Portugal, where yesterday achieved a stunning victory over top seed Hana Matelova from the Czech Republic.

Russian number three Yana Noskova posed a new hurdle for Pavade, but the Frenchwoman took up the challenge again and triumphed 11-5, 11-7, 14-12, 9-11, 11-6.

“I never thought I would be at the Olympic tournament in Japan,” said Pavade.

“I was hoping it would happen in Paris in 2024.

“To be honest, I didn’t dare to dream! I am so grateful that my union gave me the opportunity to participate.

“I thought a senior player would be on duty in Guimares, but here I am.”

Ninth seed Yuan also made her Olympic dreams a reality after recovering twice from a backlog to beat Portugal’s fourth seed Shao Jieni 7-11, 11-8, 7-11, 11-5, 11-5, 11-8. defeat.

“To the very last point, I didn’t think I would qualify,” said Yuan.

“I didn’t dare, because Shao is very dangerous.

“There was not a moment in the game that I realized I could win.

“In all seven games I’ve played here, I just thought about the next point.”

Spain’s Alvaro Robles qualified for Tokyo 2020 after winning his last four matches at the ITTF European Olympic Singles Qualification Tournament Getty Images

In the men’s event, Kou Lei from Ukraine and Alvaro Robles from Spain booked their seats in Tokyo 2020 after coming out on top in their last four encounters.

After consecutive wins in the two previous rounds, Kou faced a tighter match in the semi-final.

But the 33-year-old looked just as confident, beating Romanias Rares Sipos 11-9, 11-7, 11-8, 4-11, 5-11, 11-6.

“I was stopped one step too early at the European Games in Belarus and at the World Qualifiers in Doha,” said Kou.

“This was my last chance.

“I’m not getting any younger.

“I had to go through qualifications on all three occasions, but this tournament was the toughest.

“My experience, however, has helped me to take the pressure off.”

An Olympic debut awaits Robles who held his courage to beat Russias Vladimir Sidorenko 9-11, 12-10, 14-12, 8-11, 9-11, 11-3, 17-15 in a marathon semi-final .

“I couldn’t sleep well at this tournament,” said Robles.

“I read books every night until 2 or 3 am to avoid thinking about what would happen.

“In recent years, I have only lived one dream: playing in the Olympics.”

The women’s and men’s finals of the main league will not be held after the quartet has qualified for the Olympics, although defeated players still have a chance to qualify for Tokyo 2020 if they reach the final of the second knockout tournament tomorrow will be closed.