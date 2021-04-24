3 more QBs ready for the NFL stage

Kellen Mond of Texas A&M has only one regret about the NFL design process so far.

“I absolutely wish there had been a combination,” Mond said of the annual NFL talent show canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “If you can get all the quarterbacks on the same field and in the same room, not just to see guys, but to see them throwing right after each other, that certainly says a lot.”

Mouth, who grew up in San Antonio, is one of a trio of potential clients out of the state with a strong college resume and a wide variety of semi-educated guesses about where he’ll go in the draft, along with Sam Ehlinger from Austin of Texas. Westlake and Florida’s Kyle Trask of Manvel. And no combine that is only made where they are picked is still a mystery.

“Teams don’t really want to show their hands or how they feel about certain players,” Ehlinger said of his feeling about where he could be selected. “It’s kind of like insider trading secrets.”

The three are next in line of the state college systems that current NFL starters Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, Jalen Hurts, Matthew Stafford and Ryan Tannehill produced, along with solid backups in Case Keenum, Andy Dalton, Nick Foles and Colt McCoy and the recently retired Drew Brees.

Mond, who began his high school career in San Antonio Reagan and finished at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, is expected to be the first of the three to be selected. The four-year-old starter can come late in the first round on Thursday or perhaps in the second round on Friday.

Trask projects like a mid-round pick and Ehlinger, like Mond a four-year starter in college, could go into the later rounds. None of the trios led their respective programs to even a league title – but it wasn’t because of a lack of determination.

“It’s certainly a different world,” Ehlinger said of the months since the end of the Longhorns season and preparation for the NFL. “Every day it makes myself better, not only for the design process, but also for the long term as a footballer.”

All three quarterbacks emphasized their preparation, not just on grass and turf, but also in a room with a remote in hand.

“I start my day with a movie, and I’ve (been) broken down every NFL offense, just trying to learn systems, tendencies and staff,” said Ehlinger. “I plan to view every photo from the 2020 season. (I) break down each team … and basically just get a sense of the kind of game calls and system each team runs. “

Mond and Ehlinger can both point out that they started out as freshmen in college and mostly held their respective runways the rest of the way – Mond described it as being ‘thrown into the fire’ – while Trask took a completely different path to the trek .

He supported former Houston quarterback D’Eriq King at Manvel High, and mainly had Southland Conference schools offering scholarships based on his potential. Florida offered Trask a scholarship after seeing him tossed into camp and based on the praise of then-Manvel coach Kirk Martin, and Trask then patiently waited three years before getting a chance to start – and that was because an injury from Feleipe Franks.

“It wasn’t the easiest time to just sit and watch, nobody wants to sit and watch on game days,” said Trask. “That was difficult, but it was also a motivation for me to keep pushing.”

Although Trask was not active on the field early in his Florida career, he was extremely active in the Gators quarterbacks room.

“I’m just not afraid to ask questions,” he said. “Even if I wasn’t the starter, I probably asked the most questions in the audience. I really tried to prepare as an appetizer and know every little detail about the offense. That way I knew exactly what to do when I got kicked out. “

Trask’s preparation paid off and last season he was a Heisman Trophy finalist in leading the country in touchdown passes (43) while finishing second in passing yards (4,283). Now he must once again prove himself at the highest level of football – and show that he is more mobile than the bronze figure atop the Heisman.

“I really wanted to show that I’m not just a statue behind that, that I can move,” Trask said of his professional performance for NFL scouts. ‘… I wanted to make sure they knew I have a strong arm. A lot of the things I’ve heard are that I can’t move and I have a weak arm, so I wanted to show the exact opposite. “

Meanwhile, Ehlinger and Mond are considered two of the strongest, brightest quarterbacks in the draft. The duo’s sustainability is beyond doubt after 43 starts for Ehlinger at UT and 44 for Mond at A&M.

“We didn’t manage to win a championship, but there were a lot of good wins,” said Ehlinger, who won all four of his bowl games. “The four years before I was there there were (three) losing seasons and no bowl games until the last four years of … winning our bowl games and always being in the running at the end of the season, with the exception of my freshman year, for a conference championship.

“We didn’t manage to win a championship, but I feel like I left the program in a better place.”

Mond believes the same, and both are right. The Aggies were 3-0 in bowl games Mond started – he didn’t start the Belk Bowl in a loss to Wake Forest as a freshman – and he finished as the school leader in touchdown passes (71), taking yards (9,661) , Completions (801), and Total Violation (11,269).

A&M finished No. 4 nationally in the Associated Press poll last year, the highest final rank since winning the national title in 1939. Mond said he helped lead a “culture change” of coach Kevin Sumlin, his first years from 2017 to Jimbo Fisher in the past three seasons.

“(Sometimes) a first-rounder leaves and you’re the next guy, and you’re just filling a role that was already there,” Mond said. “But actually having to change an entire culture, that’s what makes me different. If someone went to the media before the season and told you, ‘If Kellen Mond lost his number 1 receiver (in Jhamon Ausbon) from the year before and his three other top receivers from (2019), would he have his best season and go 9-1? ‘

‘I’m pretty sure 100 percent would have said no. I don’t mind being underestimated (in the draft) because the chips will fall where they can. So I’m just trying to be even, and everything will happen at the best time for me. “

