Mens Tennis sweeps Colgate to qualify for League Final





Next game: at Patriot League Tournament (F) 4/25/2021 | 12.00 BETHLEHEM, Pa. A great start in the doubles took the Navy tennis team to a 4-0 victory over Colgate Saturday at the Ulrich Varsity Courts in Bethlehem, Pa. The top seeded Mids (8-0) victory over the fifth-seeded Raiders (4-6) pushes Navy into Sunday’s championship game of the Patriot League tournament. The Mids will face No. 2 Army of No. 3 Lehigh. Navy Nos. 2 and 3 doubles teams jumped out to identical 4-0 leads in their respective matches. The No. 3 team of Find Garner (So., Arnold, Md.) And Gavin Segraves (So, Charlottesville, Va.) Would be the first game to end when the Mids beat Jack Ablon and Nate Romig 6-1. Then the No. 2 team is from Jack Dabek (Jr., Dublin, Ohio) and Derrick Thompson (Jr., Towson, Md.) Defeated Rohan Gupta and Nick Potter by the same score to give the Mids a 1-0 lead. In the remaining game, Navy Sasha Panyan (Fr., Lutherville, Md.) And Andrew Ton (Sr., Milpitas, California) had a 5-2 lead over Francis Scott Bickel and Jack Selati when the double was secured. “We had a very solid start in doubles,” said the Navy head coach Chris Garner . Four players decisively won the first sets in singles, with Mids claiming three of those wins. Ton won his first set against Bickel, 6-0 on the No. 1 flight, Thompson won a frame 6-1 over Selati on No. 2, Segraves won the first set of his No. 5 match against Romig with a score of 6-1, and Colgate’s Mike Thomas more than 6-1 Jack McBride (Jr., Chapel Hill, NC) at Flight # 6. Garner gave Navy its fourth victory in the first set when he defeated Ablon 6-3 on Flight No. 4, before Gupta won a 7-5 opening set. Jake Fishkin (Jr., Baltimore, Md.) At No. 3 singles. Segraves was the first player to finish his game when he completed a sweep of Romig, 6-1, 6-1. Thompson gave the Mids their third run of the day when he recorded a 6-1, 6-2 win over Selati. Ton ended the game when he defeated Bickel 6-0, 6-0. “Gavin, Derrick and Andrew played well in closing their games to bring us to four points,” said Garner. Garner had a 6-3, 4-1 lead when play was interrupted. In addition, Fishkin fought back to take a 4-1 lead in the second set over Gupta and McBride hung in his match against Thomas, 6-0, 6-5. Navy plays for the ninth time in a row in the final of the league tournament and the 13th time in the last 14 editions of the event. Navy def. Colgate, 4-0

Doubles – Marine wins the doubles (3-2)

1. Panyan, Sasha / Ton, Andrew (NAVY) vs. Bickel, Francis Scot / Selati, Jack (COLG) 5-2, unfinished

2. Dabek, Jack / Thompson, Derrick (NAVY) beats. Gupta, Rohan / Potter, Nick (COLG) 6-1

3. Garner, Finn / Segraves, Gavin (NAVY) def. Ablon, Jack / Creamy, Nate (COLG) 6-1

Singles (5-2-1)

1. Ton, Andrew (NAVY) def. Bickel, Francis Scot (COLG) 6-0, 6-0

Thompson, Derrick (NAVY) def. Selati, Jack (COLG) 6-1, 6-2

3. Fishkin, Jake (NAVY) vs. Gupta, Rohan (COLG) 5-7, 4-1, unfinished

4. Garner, Finn (NAVY) vs. Ablon, Jack (COLG) 6-3, 4-1, unfinished

5. Segraves, Gavin (NAVY) def. Creamy, Nate (COLG) 6-1, 6-1

6. McBride, Jack (NAVY) vs. Thomas, Mike (COLG) 1-6, 5-6, unfinished

