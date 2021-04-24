100 Ways Women Can Make Olympic and Paralympic History (No. 81-90)





As part of the countdown to the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, On Her Turf compiles a list of 100 ways women can make history at these Summer Games. This is the second message in the series. If you missed the first post (# 91-100), you can find it here. # 90: At the 2016 Rio Olympics Helen Maroulis became the first American to win gold in women’s wrestling and defeated a three-time defensive Olympic gold medalist Saori Yoshida from Japan. After qualification for her second Olympic team, Maroulis will strive to become the first American wrestler of any gender to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals since John Smith won consecutive titles in 1988 and 1992. # 89: 2016 Olympic triple jump silver medalist Yulimar Rojas could become the first Venezuelan athlete in any sport to win more than one Olympic medal. # 88: Paratriathlete Allysa Seely will be looking for a second straight gold medal after leading the US to a podium sweep in the PTS2 standings at the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games. # 87: Syrian table tennis player Hend Zaza qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in February 2020 when she was only 11 years old. Even with the Games postponed for a year, Zaza is still on track to become one of the youngest Olympians of all time. The youngest known female Olympian is Cecilia Colledge, who was 11 years old, 107 days when she competed in figure skating at the 1932 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid. RELATED: Young female athletes who could make history at the Tokyo Olympics # 86: Tatyana McFadden medals in six track and field events at the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games, from the 100m to the marathon. The 17-time Paralympic medalist is expected to contest a similar program when she makes her sixth Paralympic appearance in Tokyo. # 85: Host nation Japan has never won an Olympic medal in the trampoline, but that could change in Tokyo thanks to Mori Hikaru, who will compete in her first Olympic Games as reigning World Champion. # 84: There are two Olympic canoe sports: canoe sprint (head-to-head races on flat water courses) and canoe slalom (participants navigate their way through the rapids). Despite the official sports names, women were not really allowed to canoe in the Olympics until now. Instead, women have only participated in kayaking events, while men have participated in both canoeing and kayaking. That is about to change in Tokyo, where women’s canoeing is introduced. American Nevin Harrison is expected to compete for a medal in canoe sprint after winning the C-1 200m title in 2019, while fellow countryman Evy Leibfarth is a rising star in canoe slalom. Story continues # 83: Only one athlete has ever won three Olympic gold medals in the 100m sprint: Usain Bolt. In Tokyo, Jamaicas Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce could become the first woman and second athlete to achieve the feat. After winning back-to-back Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012, she claimed bronze at the 2016 event. She returned to the top of the podium at the 2019 World Championships, exactly two years after giving birth to her son . Zyon. # 82: The US has never finished better than sixth in the women’s hammer, which debuted at the 2000 Sydney Games). American DeAnna Price, which has been on the rise in recent years, this drought seems likely to end after winning the 2019 world title. Fellow American Gwendolyn Berry, whose 2019 protest against racial justice helped initiate a policy change, is also expected to compete. # 81: With four career medals, American Kerri Walsh Jennings is already the most decorated player in the history of Olympic beach volleyball. If Walsh Jennings qualifies for Tokyo, her sixth Olympics, she could become the oldest Olympic volleyball player (indoor or beach) at the age of 42. For the next 90 days, keep coming back to On Her Grass for more ways women can make history at the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo. 100 Ways Women Can Make Olympic and Paralympic History (No. 81-90) originally appeared on NBCSports.com







