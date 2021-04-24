Karatsev survives number 1 Djokovic in the Belgrade marathon and reaches the final | TENNIS.com

The biggest breakout star of 2021 held the surprises on Saturday night in Belgrade when Aslan Karatsev stunned Novak Djokovic 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 to reach the final of the ATP 250 event.

At three hours and 25 minutes, it was the longest best-of-three-set men’s game of the year.

The Russian was asked afterwards if this was the biggest victory of his career.

Certainly, No. 1 in the world, he said. You have to put 100%, 150% on the track to beat this guy.

Djokovic had won their only previous encounter and ended Karatsev’s breakthrough at the Australian Open in February with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory in the semifinals. And it looked like it would be more of the same in the early stages of this game as Djokovic took an early break on his way to a 3-0 lead.

But Karatsev hit back, winning seven of the next nine games to win the first set, 7-5, and after trailing 2-0 in the second set, the Russian won four games in a row to a 7-5, 4 build. -2 lead.

However, Djokovic was not finished in any way. He retaliated with himself four games in a row to take the second set, 6-4, dusting off with three consecutive winners from Karatsev serving at 4-5, 40-30, Djokovic tore a backhand passing shot at the cross court, a downward battle. the-line backhand passing shot and a forehand winner on the line to score the second set and send the semi-final to a decider.

After six consecutive poses to start the third set, there was one last turn, and it went Karatsev’s way, breaking for 4-3 and holding on to make it 5-3, and although Djokovic fought a match point in his next service game and held on to close the gap to 5-4, the Russian held out one last time to seal a marathon victory.

Perhaps the loudest statistic of the match was that Karatsev saved 23 of the 28 breakpoints, and against arguably the greatest comer the sport has ever seen. He saved all 10 he faced in the third set.

There’s not much I can say on my mind, the Russian said of saving those 23 breakpoints. You have to play aggressively with these types of players. You play against a wall if you are not playing aggressively, it is the same as just hitting the wall. Everything comes back deep and he moves you a lot, and once you give him a chance to move you, you run a lot.

I tried to focus on playing aggressively, and that was the main goal.



Despite the loss, Djokovic only had kind words for Karatsev in his post-game press conference.

Well, you never like to lose at home, that’s for sure. It’s painful, it’s disappointing, and I don’t feel very well right now, he said. But at the same time I have to congratulate Karatsev, who played very bravely. Every time he had to take his best shots, he did. Great performance on his part.

My side, I played at a pretty low level in my opinion. Some flashes of good quality tennis, and I was fighting, I really tried all the way. And the crowd was great, they carried me and tried to lift me all the way to the end, and I think it was thanks to them that I won the second set.

In the third, he was simply the better player in the decisive moments. I had my chances, but that’s sports.

By the start of 2021, 27-year-old Karatsev had never been to an ATP quarter-final. Having done it three times this year alongside his Melbourne run, Karatsev won his first ATP title at the 500-level event in Dubai and now has a chance to add a second piece of hardware in Belgrade.

Karatsev had also never beaten a player in the Top 40 this year. He now beat eight of them, including three Top 10 wins against Diego Schwartzman, Andrey Rublev and now No. 1 Djokovic.

The Russian goes for the fourth Top 10 win in the final and takes on Matteo Berrettini, the number 10, who beat the Japanese Taro Daniel in his semi-final, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-0 , then originally 6-1, 5-3.

Berrettini is aiming for his fourth ATP title in his career, with his first three all on ATP 250s and two on clay, at Gstaad in 2018 and Budapest in 2019, and one on grass in Stuttgart in 2019.

The Italian and the Russian play against each other for the first time.