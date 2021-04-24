County Championship 2021 – ‘I really started to hate cricket’

Dom Bess has admitted feeling he hated “cricket” in the wake of a difficult winter tour of India, but believes the lessons learned on the subcontinent will increase his chances of long-term success with England.

Despite hitting 17 wickets at 26.58 in four Tests against Sri Lanka and India, offspinner Bess struggled for consistency and was dropped after helping England to victory in Chennai in February. He returned to the side for the final Test at Ahmedabad, but went wicketless in an innings defeat, and started the county season in search of rediscovering his form with Yorkshire.

After limited success in the first two rounds of the championship, Bess delivered his best performance for his new club with a first five-for on day three of their match against Sussex in Hove. Afterward, he said he had focused on helping Yorkshire achieve success, rather than worrying about his case for a test reminder.

“After India I took a long break because I really hated cricket,” he said. “It got too much at times, especially in that bubble in India, there is a lot of pressure and it was very important for me to come back and get away from it.

“To be honest, I don’t think about it [England] all the way. Of course it is there, but I don’t insist. It’s about banking what I do to make sure it’s a lengthy process. I’m 23, so I’m looking at four to five years old, and what I’m doing now – if the opportunity arises, I can go back to the international stage and get to know my game better. If it’s this summer, it’s this summer.

“It’s more the trust and the process of that, England trust they won’t just throw me out, and it’s going both ways. I’ve had some really tough lessons in India. I had great support from Jeetan. [Patel] and Richard Dawson, with whom I have regular contact. I am in regular contact with Leachy [Jack Leach] also. And I think it’s really important that you build that entourage because it’s not about yourself, it’s about the team, be it England or Yorkshire. ‘

On his return from India, Bess had “two or three weeks off” to get to know his new home in Leeds and spend time with his girlfriend and the puppy they adopted.

“It was nice to see them and get away from it all, because in India, in the bubble, everything was about cricket. And it’s fine when it goes well, but when it doesn’t go well it’s very difficult. I only see what I had in India as a great positive point. It’s been a really tough time, but a great learning curve for me. And it’s about where I see my game, I know what to do. That’s so exciting , knowing that I still have so much work to do, while sometimes being so close. “

Bess had to wait until the first innings at Hove for his first wicket of the 2021 season – he had thrown more than 60 overs unsuccessfully in matches against Glamorgan and Kent. He also sustained a rib cartilage injury in the field at Sussex, but was able to shake off the problem to lead Yorkshire’s fourth inning victory.

Championship cricket in April can be challenging for spinners, but Bess said fully embracing such experiences was the reason why he moved from Somerset to Yorkshire, where he should have largely played second fiddle to Leach – also his main rival for a spot. in England.

“I bowled several wickets. I bowled at Headingley’s first game and it started snowing. I bowled in probably the coldest conditions I’ve ever bowled, and then we came to Canterbury and I bowed down an absolute road – not even a road that barely bounced, so I saw two contrasting things, and then we got here, I thought I had done pretty well the first innings.

“I’ve probably been a little unlucky with decisions and things like that, but that’s the game. I’m really happy with how it turned out and how my process went, because that was a great job. “But all these experiences, that’s why I moved to Yorkshire to play first-team cricket all year round. It will only help and challenge me.”

Bess said he had spoken to Chris Silverwood, England’s head coach who was at Hove on day one, and enjoyed playing alongside Joe Root – captain of the Test side but just another senior pro in Yorkshire. His immediate goal, however, is to bowl Yorkshire to victory on Sunday.