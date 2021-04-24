Fantastic women’s tennis season comes to an end in SLC tournament





BEAUMONT, Texas There were many things to celebrate during the season for the New Orleans Privateers women's tennis team, but it unfortunately ended in a 4-3 defeat to the Lamar Cardinals in the opening round of the Southland Conference tournament. A marathon of a game that lasted more than four hours amounted to a third set tiebreaker in between Ank Vullings and Bianca Vitale. All three sets went to tiebreaks and Vullings broke the serve to get to the final set at that point. However, it was Vitale who narrowly won the game and secured the Cardinals' spot in the semifinals. THE BUILD-UP Lamar started the day by winning doubles. They took the first two flights to seal the opening point, which was crucial. In singles, Lina Hohnhold got the Privateers on the plate. The Southland Newcomer of the Year left halfway through the first set. She then earned a late service break to end her game with a 6-2, 6-4 score. Mar Gendra has fought a lot in her first performance since March 22nd. Gendra was stretched to a third set, but she took over the game completely in that set. Gendra won 6-4, 2-6, 6-1. Shortly thereafter, the Cardinals got a quick two points to advance 3-2 in the game, as they took straight set wins on flights three and six. Than, Salma Abdelrahim fought back from a set earning her 11th singles win this season by making a 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 decision. HISTORY MADE New Orleans had their best season win rate on the tennis court since 2001 when they went 24-2. Earning a share of their first Southland Championship, the Privateers had four conference doubles selections, an all-conference doubles team, Newcomer and Coach of the Year. FROM COACH KANGA "It was one of the best fights I've ever seen and one of the best matches that didn't go in our favor. All credit to Lamar, but it's tough. This is sport and I wish Lamar nothing but the best in the future. . "







