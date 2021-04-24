Hockey is more than just ice and pucks for these disabled NJ veterans

Community and camaraderie.

They are two main threads that are firmly in the fabric of the New Jersey Warriors hockey program designed to give disabled US military veterans the opportunity to rehabilitate through hockey.

James Connors is the team’s goalkeeper and a veteran of 7 Middle East deployments.

For male and female veterans, whether you suffer from PTSD or you have a medical problem … everyone is welcome, he said during team training at Montclair State University Ice Arena last month. It’s a physically demanding game. It’s very strict on your knees, on your lower back.

Sometimes it takes me a day and a half to recover, but we love the game so much we just get out. It clears your mind. There is no such thing for us.

Connors served in the United States Air Force and Air National Guard and took early retirement from his 17-year job as a firefighter with the Teaneck Fire Department, during which time he served at Ground Zero.

I had a fight with PTSD… but I’ve made myself sober. I’ve got myself together, he said. This program is one of the most important programs to channel that.

Saturday, March 27, 2021 – James “Jimmy Jam” Connors is a goalkeeper on the New Jersey Warriors Disabled Veterans Hockey team. A retired Air Force veteran, he has dedicated himself to fighting suicide among the military and emergency responders – from police to firefighters.Michael Mancuso | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

Far into punitive practice, when the rigors of squatting and twisting in the net really took their toll on Connors’ 43-year-old body, the banter between Connors and teammate Ryan Miller echoed across the ice as Miller passed Connors, who was positioned in the goal area – the nickname Jimmy Jam was on the top of his goalkeeper mask.

I’ll do my best to stop the pucks, Connor said after admitting he was exhausted.

That’s all we ever ask, buddy, Miller said.

Saturday, March 27, 2021 – Mark Puttenvink, right, a civilian who is one of the two co-founders of the New Jersey Warriors Disabled Veterans Hockey team, talks to player Ryan Miller, from Vestal, NY, a US Army veteran during a team practice at Montclair State University.Michael Mancuso | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

Kayla Henze, one of the two female members of the Warriors, didn’t grow up playing hockey, but she calls herself a natural athlete. She was a mental health technician in the Air Force.

I spent a lot of time supporting and treating, and I was there for people who needed that support and came to us for help and who were really struggling in their lives, she said.

What she says about her teammates applies, whether on the ice during a game or off the ice in everyday life. They always have my back and make sure they are always there for me when I need them, she said. The community aspect is great for me because I want to be a firefighter and I work on my EMT.

Saturday, March 27, 2021 – During training with the New Jersey Warriors Disabled Veterans Hockey team at Montclair State University, Ryan Miller, right, Vestal, NY, US Army, puts his hand on teammate Kevin Donlan’s helmet, Hackettstown, USA . Marine Corps. Others from the left are Coach Ted Curtin and Goalkeeper James Jimmy Jam Connors, New Milford, US Air Force.Michael Mancuso | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

Saturday, March 27, 2021 – Ted Curtin, a civilian, is one of two co-founders of the New Jersey Warriors Disabled Veterans Hockey team, pictured training at Montclair State University.Michael Mancuso | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

The New Jersey Warriors was founded when Mark Puttenvink, who has coaching experience with New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils, heard about a program in Dallas, Texas called the Dallas Warriors. He called his good friend Ted Curtin, who also has experience in hockey coaching and an extensive business background, and asked, Why don’t we have a program like this in our area?

The two founders are citizens, so why the interest in helping veterans?

When you meet veterans, you get a sense of their selflessness. And that selflessness is contagious and inspiring, Curtin said.

We forget a lot about our veterans. The stories I could tell you that you cannot print will break your heart in terms of where these people have been and what they have seen, and what they have subsequently understood in this program and how it has really been transformative for them .

Were a charity, but a unique thing about the New Jersey Warriors is the whole reach of the community we act as a team. That is driven by the players. It’s unbelievable. It’s like serving is in their DNA.

In addition to playing charity games against local hockey teams, including those of fire and police personnel, the veterans also participate in many community programs through their partnerships, including USA Hockey and the New Jersey Devils, do things like help children with special needs learn to skate and have fun on the ice.

Just to share their love for the game and how much it has helped them, Curtin said. You put someone on skates and suddenly they are a kid and they have freedom.

They have served our country and they just haven’t finished serving yet. In reality, they are the ones who need it, and yet serving helps them cope, help them adjust and reintegrate.

At the end of practice, almost exhausted from hours on the ice, goalkeeper James Connors was welcomed back into the locker room by teammates already sitting on a couch and taking off their own sweaty shirts, Jimmy Jam! Are you okay, boy? Yes, Jimmy. You’re a trooper, buddy.

The New Jersey Warriors mean a lot to me because they have created a community of male and female veterans, Connors said. We can call each other, check each other. We still have camaraderie and we can play hockey together and focus on the sport of hockey. And perhaps most importantly, he adds, we can also help each other outside of hockey.

Saturday, March 27, 2021 – Coach Ted Curtin skates right by the bench during a training session for the New Jersey Warriors Disabled Veterans Hockey team at Montclair State University. Players from the left are Jason Hutchins, Mt Olive, US Army, Kevin Donlan, Hackettstown, US Marine Corps, Ryan Miller, Vestal, NY, US Army and Eric Greenberg, Manalapan, US Army.Michael Mancuso | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

Saturday, March 27, 2021 – Jason Hutchins, center, of Mt Olive, a United States Marine Corps veteran, smiles from the couch during training for the New Jersey Warriors Disabled Veterans Hockey team at Montclair State University. On the left is US Army veteran Ryan Miller from Vestal NY.Michael Mancuso | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

