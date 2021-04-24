O’Reilly’s hat-trick leads Blues past Avalanche 5-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) Ryan OReilly had a hat-trick to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 5-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

Mike Hoffman and Ivan Barbashev also scored for St. Louis and Jordan Binnington made 28 saves when the Blues broke a three-game slip. St. Louis had lost to the Avalanche five times in a row since winning in Colorado on January 13 in the season opener for both teams.

It gives us faith and shows us that we can compete with these guys and beat them, O’Reilly said. It’s hard work and it’s the little details that make it happen.

Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Cale Makar scored for Colorado. Devan Dubnyk made 25 saves when the Avalanche lost by rules for the second time since March 8, breaking a five-game winning streak.

We need to be more disciplined, “said Avalanche coach Jared Bednar. I think our boys will bounce back. We’ve done enough good things tonight that we could probably have won the hockey game, but we left it to chance. We want to. absolutely don’t do it coming Monday.

OReilly found it empty just for his third goal of the game and 20th of the season with 1:35 left. It was O’Reilly’s second hat-trick of the season and the third of his career, all at St. Louis.

He was clearly excellent, said blues coach Craig Berube. Three goals, but he brings the same work ethic every night. He happened to score three goals tonight.

Hoffman put the Blues ahead when he scored his 14th goal of the season ahead of two men with an 8:41 remaining in the third period.

They are the so-called best team in the league, one of the best teams in the league, Hoffman said. It can get negative at times when things might not be going your way, but you know, you have to stick to it and be prepared for that next shift, the next period, and I thought that was the mindset we had tonight.

Colorado had a two-man lead early after Brayden Schenn took a high penalty after 31 seconds into the game and Robert Bortuzzo was sent off 23 seconds later for roughing on a hit on Landeskog.

Makar scored in the 5-on-3 and Landeskog followed at 3:01.

OReilly scored his 18th and 19th goals of the season in the first period to reach the tying goal. O’Reilly’s first goal was his 600th career point.

Barbashev put St. Louis in the top 3-2 when he scored on his own rebound for his fourth goal of the season with 2:12 to go in the opening period.

MacKinnon leveled the game with his 18th goal of the season on a powerplay of 8:10 in the second period.

Special teams, they were good, Bednar said. Tonight was a 5v5 game. We let them play in again by playing the track meet style and we left it to chance because we had those opportunities in the first period. Probably some of those best odds are the ones we didn’t score on in the first.

GRUBAUER CLOSER

Avalanche G Philipp Grubauer was banned from the COVID-19 list on Friday. He was scratched from the line-up on Saturday. Jonas Johansson dressed up as Dubnyk’s backup.

BLUE NOTES

St. Louis clothed seven defenders and eleven forwards. … D Colton Parayko left the game with an upper body injury in the first period and D Vince Dunn did not return after going to the locker room with an undisclosed injury in the third period. … Berube won his 100th regular season game as coach of St. Louis.

NEXT ONE

St. Louis will host Colorado again Monday night in a make-up of a game originally scheduled for April 20 that was postponed due to COVID-19. It will be the third consecutive meeting between the teams.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports