My earliest memory of cricket goes back to the three test series that India played in Pakistan in 1978. It was an iconic series, perhaps the first time we had broadcast the games live on TV. I was too young to understand the nuances of the game. But the black and white images of Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, Zaheer Abbas and Imran Khan have not faded a bit. What started with this series is a love affair with cricket that continues to this day.

Passed on from generation to generation, cricket folklore ensures that even heroes of the distant past rally under the stars of today. That way the cricket memory has no beginning. The stories my grandfather and father, both cricket freaks, told and retold keep the embers of cricket from an earlier era burning brightly. Mankad and Merchant, Pataudi and Chandra may have left the cricket arena well before my time, but it was like seeing them braiding and bowling right before my eyes.

It’s not just a game for a cricket fan. We play our lives against the backdrop of cricket. Each of life’s flag post events is associated with a corresponding event in cricket and vice versa. When my daughter was born, I was just as excited about her arrival as I was about Sehwag reaching his triple hundred. And when it comes to crickets crowning moments, we know exactly where we were and what we were doing that day. Dhoni and the team may have won the World Cup, but we held the trophy in our hands on the apartment balcony.

We are often asked why we follow cricket so closely. We may have played the game in childhood and had some fun with it. We no longer play actively. What’s the point of following the sport so closely, investing so much time and thoughts? A cricket nut has trouble answering. He can only mumble incoherently, it’s like love, it has no logic. It has a sense of inevitability.

Why do we follow cricket? It’s purely for the excitement of looking forward to something. We know that after the IPL is over, India will spend the summer in England, followed by the T20 World Cup. The carpet has been around for the whole year. Tension looms, expecting the next cricket event to unfold and then the next, ad infinitum. Without it, life will be too boring, deprived of all the fizz.

When following cricket, we ride a roller coaster of emotion. When India went all out at 36 in Australia, it was a personal embarrassment. We sulk in silence; we couldn’t show our face outside. Relatives consoled us: Why do you move around with such a long face, as if some serious calamity has befallen you? Look! Even the cricketers have forgotten! And then, when India won the next Test, luck could not be curtailed. There was a new spring in the stairs, cheering on the face, and even this corona-ravaged world seemed like the happiest place in the universe! That’s cricket!

Staying in touch with cricket keeps us young. The body can age, but not the child in us. If we spot a red tomato in the kitchen, even now, we grab it, like we would a cricket ball, and spin it a few times like Kumble. In the process, the tomato can slip out of control and lie flat on the ground, leaving us with a red face, but that’s another story. Or if it runs down a hallway in the apartment, the body suddenly breaks out in a bowling action, forgetting even the curious onlookers around us.

The IPL extravaganza has just begun. I sit in front of the TV like that schoolboy did decades ago. I wait with bated breath as the wrestling ritual begins. The first ball is about to be thrown. The bowler is at the top of his cone sign. The referee ends the tension, drops his outstretched arm and announces, Gentlemen! Let’s play!

