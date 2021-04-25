Bucknell claims the first Patriot League field hockey championship in the overtime win





BOSTON No. 3 Bucknell captured his first Patriot League Field Hockey Championship in a dramatic fashion, when senior forward Kaelyn Long scored in extra time to beat No. 1 Boston University 2-1 at New Balance Field on Saturday. Long was named the 2020-21 Patriot League Spring Field Hockey Championship Most Valuable Player after leading the Bison to their first League title in eight trips to the final game. Junior defender Erin Zielinski, sophomore midfielder Kayla Kisthardt and second goalkeeper Clara McCormick joined Long in the Patriot League Field Hockey All-Tournament Team. McCormick made 10 saves and gave up two goals in a pair of wins for the Bison. Boston University junior midfielder Rebecca Janes collected eight points for a tournament, including a record-breaking semi-finals performance to earn a spot on the all-tournament team. Janes was joined in the squad by teammates Kathryn Scheerer (Sr., B) and Alexis Pettisani (Sr., B) Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year Noor Coenen (Sr., M) and senior forward Gaby de Kock, along with Holy Cross senior defender Emily Devine and second forward Rachel Perry complete the all-tournament team. Head coach Jeremy Cook and the Bison will hear their post-season fate at 10 p.m. tonight at the 2020 NCAA DI Field Hockey Tournament Selection Show. The selection show will be streamed live NCAA.com. 2020-21 Patriot League Spring Field Hockey All-Tournament Team Kaelyn Long, Bucknell, Sr., D Most Valuable Player

Erin Zielinski, Bucknell, Jr., D

Kayla Kisthardt, Bucknell, So., M

Clara McCormick, Bucknell, So., GK

Rebecca Janes, Boston University, Jr., M

Kathryn Scheerer, Boston University, Sr, B

Alexis Pettisani, Boston University, Sr., B

Noor Coenen, American Sr., M

Gaby de Kock, American, Sr., F / M

Emily Devine, Holy Cross, Sr., D

Rachel Perry, Holy Cross, So., F. NO. 3 BUCKNELL BISON (5-3, 3-3 PL) 2, AT NO. 1 BOSTON UNIVERSITY TERRIERS (5-1, 4-0 PL) 1 (OT)

Boston, Massachusetts / New Balance Field 2pm (ESPN +)

BOX SCORE

BOSTON Bucknell senior defender Kaelyn Long scored on assist from senior midfielder Sarah Dimock at 67:29 to take the No. 3 Bison to a 2-1 overtime win against No. 1 Boston University to claim their first Patriot League hockey title.

* The Bison outwitted the Terriers, 15-6, and had a 14-5 advantage on penalty corners. They had a 7-1 lead on corners from the start of the fourth quarter to the end of the game.

* Terriers senior defender Kathryn Scheerer broke the goalless tie at 44:59 in the third quarter on assist from junior midfielder Rebecca Janes.

* The Bison responded in the fourth quarter when freshman midfielder Kari Melberger scored on assists from junior defender Erin Zielinski and second midfielder Kayla Kisthardt.

* Bucknell pulled three penalty corners in the extra frame before Long found the back of the cage in the third penalty corner on Dimock’s assist.

Bucknell second goalkeeper Clara McCormick took the win with two saves and one goal allowed.

Boston University freshman Pili Alvarez made two saves and conceded two goals in her first collegiate action in the cage.

RECAPS: BUCKNELL | BOSTON UNIVERSITY 2020-21 Patriot League field hockey championships records broken / tied

*Janes broke the single-game record for the Patriot League Championship with seven points vs. Holy Cross. Five players held the previous record, most recently the American Noor Coenen in 2019.

* Janes tied the Patriot League Championship single-game record with three goals vs. Holy Cross. She is level with five players, most recently Americans Coenen, who scored three goals in 2019. ABOUT THE PATRIOT LEAGUE Entering its fourth decade of academic and athletic achievement, the Patriot League continuously demonstrates that student athletes can excel in both academics and athletics without sacrificing high standards. The athletic success of the Patriot Leagues is achieved while affiliated institutions remain committed to the foundational principle of admitting and graduating student athletes who are academically representative of their class. Participation in athletics at Patriot League institutions is seen as an important part of a well-rounded education.

