A SECOND FAMILY: Nepalese ISU Student Council Chair Speaks On Graduation About Being Welcomed As Bengali | Local

When Aayush Jha first arrived on the campus of Idaho State University about five years ago, he looked up at the sky when someone asked him, ‘What’s up?
The Nepalese exchange student recalls that during his freshman year he also politely declined a pizza with buffalo sauce because he assumed it was made with real buffalo. Driving on the right lane created a steep learning curve, he added.
Speaking at the ISU graduation ceremony on Saturday, Jha reflected on overcoming his early language and cultural barriers after moving to Southeast Idaho. He also described how he integrated so fully into the campus community in the ensuing years that his fellow Bengals became a second family.
In fact, he closed his term as chair of the ISU student council on Thursday; he was the first foreign exchange student ever to be chosen for the position at ISU. And he is now so used to driving on the right lane that when he went back to Nepal, where cars run on the left lane, he had an accident during the break after his sophomore year.
Jha is one of 2100 Bengal graduates. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, 1,200 graduates have committed to participate in the opening ceremonies on Saturday, a better turnout than even in 2019 prior to the pandemic, university officials said. To limit the crowd in Holt Arena, university spokesman Stuart Summers explained that the university organized three separate ceremonies, divided into departments, rather than the usual single ceremony.
Ceremonies were scheduled at 10am, 2pm, and 6pm and lasted an hour and a half each. Graduates sat 6 feet apart on the arena floor and did not participate in the conventional procession to their seats. However, they were allowed to march onto the stage to be recognized, but without shaking hands.
Hooding ceremonies for graduate students were held virtually. In between ceremonies, the arena was covered with a sterilizing agent, and everyone in attendance had to wear face covers.
In earning their degrees, graduates overcame the unique challenge of having to receive many of their instructions remotely and deal with major disruptions due to the coronavirus.
The COVID-19 Challenge victory was a theme of Jha’s speech.
We’ve done a great job helping with COVID this year, Jha said. I feel like this was the perfect time to become president. … We’ve set the bar high for our next group of leaders.
Jha grew up in Southeast Nepal, where he was a regional table tennis champion and had ambitions to become a doctor. However, only a handful of the approximately 40,000 medical school applicants who take the admission test in their native country receive a scholarship. Jha didn’t quite make it, and his parents couldn’t afford the tuition fees, so he started exploring options to study in the US
I chose ISU because I was looking for a university that is really good at the health professions, Jha said. ISU is a leading health sciences university in the Intermountain West. And I’m a big mountain lover, and ISU was the perfect place for me.
Jha also benefited from an illegal ISU tuition fee, and one of his close friends from Nepal was already on campus telling him about the school.
Jha started at ISU in microbiology and eventually received his bachelor’s degree in medical laboratory sciences. While working at ISU, he was also both activities coordinator and president of the International Student Association, recruited high school students to campus as a participant in the ambassador program, and was elected to the student senate before becoming student council president.
He plans to work in the health industry for a year or two and then enroll in graduate school.
His ultimate goal is to return to Nepal and work on health policy in Nepal. Jha said there were about 40 Nepalese students on campus this school year, most of whom graduated on Sunday.
Summers said each graduate received four tickets to the ceremony and had the option to ask for more. Summers said all requests for additional tickets were met and the ceremony was also streamed live on YouTube.
The campus has operated in a hybrid teaching mode for the past five months, requiring physical distance and facial covering on campus and allowing students to teach remotely.
The inception ceremonies were organized a week earlier than usual as ISU shifted spring break due to COVID-19, worried that students would leave campus and return COVID-19 positive.
Spring break is from April 26 to April 30. Summers said graduating seniors will still have finals starting May 3. Their actual diplomas will be sent later.
Many professors have chosen to have personal parts of their finals done before the break and will have students submit a paper or project. Others are implementing creative ways to test students remotely, Summers said. Some classes meet on campus for year-end projects that must be done in person.
Summers said it is remarkable that this school year the university has found a way to progress that will allow students to earn their degrees in the midst of a pandemic.
We can still see graduates walking up that stage and getting their degrees and were excited about that and that’s what makes us proud, Summers said.