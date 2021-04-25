Olympic medalist world leaders highlight Drake Relays on Journey To Gold tour





DES MOINES, Iowa – As part of the double cup of the Journey To Gold competition on Saturday, top athletes showed a promising Tokyo form at the 111th Drake Relays at Drake University. The silver label on the World Athletics Continental Tour resulted in several class-leading achievements and personal bests. Sunny skies provided the participants with ideal conditions for outdoor athletics on Drake’s blue oval. Coverage of the university is available on demand on USATF.tv +, and all broadcasts are available on Sundays. Reigning World Champion Sam Kendricks returned to the place of his 2019 U.S. record to set a world leader in the outdoors today in 2021 in the men’s pole vault at 5.86m (19-2.75). Fellow 2016 Olympic teammate Sandi Morris dominated the women’s competition and won at 4.70m (15-5). Indoor world record holder Ryan Crouser launched the man’s bullet on a world-leading outdoor of 21.93m / 71-11.5 and landed four of his six attempts past 21m. On the track, 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Clayton Murphy continued his comeback to top form. Murphy, who also competed in Wednesday’s 1 Mile Road Championships presented by Toyota, ran the metric mile today and won the men’s 1,500 meters in 3: 39.12. Winner 1 mile women’s road championships Rachel Schneider looked strong on the way to the ladies’ 1,500 meters. Schneider retained the top 3 position until Josette Norris took a slight lead in the final moments of the race, set a PR and took victory in 4: 06.17. 2016 Olympic Bronze Medalist Ashley Spencer finished second in the women’s 400m hurdles with a time of 55.52 ahead of Gianna Woodruff from Panama, who set a national record and world leader in 55.02. In the sprints, Christina Clemons finished second in the women’s 100m (12.59) behind Cindy Sember from Great Britain. World record holder Kenny Harrison fell over the first hurdle and was unable to finish the race. Americans took the top three places in the last elite event of the day. Led by the gold medalist of the 2019 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championship and the athlete of the World Championships Daniel Roberts at 13.39, followed by Aaron Mallett (13.41) and Jamal Britt (13.45). Click here for complete results. Competition continued on Saturday in Oregon during the USATF Grand Prix at Oregon Relays. Fans can follow with #JourneyToGold and #USATF on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook. Photo courtesy of Drake Relays / Chris Donahue







