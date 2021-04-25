USA Cricket sends Men’s Training Group at the last minute to participate in the MLC Triangular series

A last-minute cancellation of a group of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) players has created the opportunity for selected USA Cricket Mens Training Group players to participate in high-level matches in a Major League Cricket (MLC) this weekend – stock market competition.

The Barbados Tridents were supposed to send several cricketers to Houston this week for a practice series against a roster of Major League Cricketers, but flights were canceled due to the eruption of the La Soufrire volcano on St. Vincent last week. Ash from the volcano, nothing less than one humanitarian disaster, threatens the economy, health and livelihoods of those in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and neighboring islands.

Last week’s Houston Open tournament drew cricketers from all over the country, including many associated with the MLC and the USA Cricket Mens Training Group. According to the announcement, USA Cricket organized a small training camp immediately after the Houston Open, with many members of the Mens Training Group staying in Houston to attend. When it became clear that Barbados Tridents players would not be able to fly to Houston, the opportunity presented itself for 14 USA Cricket players to fill their spots.

The 14 USA Cricket Mem’s Training Group players who stayed in Houston for the series are USA Captain Saurabh Netravalkar, Akshay Homraj, Elmore Huthinson, Shayan Jahangir, Aaron Jones, Nosthush Kenjige, Jaskaran Malhotra, Xavier Marshall, Siddharth Matani, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel, Dominique Rikhi, Ali Sheikh and Steven Taylor.

This series of games came up very late, said Richard Done, director of USA Cricket Operations, in the announcement. But with 28 of our Mens Training Group players already gathering in Texas for a training camp that mainly involved players already attending the Houston Open, it made perfect sense that we could get in and provide some competitive match play opportunities. ‘

We are grateful to our partners at ACE who have transformed this series in a remarkable time frame, and we have managed to come together which will be a brilliant opportunity for the players who were available to participate, he continued.

The USA Cricket Training Group XI got a shot at the first action of the league on Thursday, facing the MLC Gold team. Anyone who has followed USA Crickets Men in recent years would have found the ebb and flow of the game familiar.

PRESS RELEASE Major League Cricket & USA Cricket are pleased to announce a series of games starting today in Texas Fantastic news! The series met very late this week, allowing everyone involved to get high quality practice matches

In the first innings, USA MLC Gold pitched in the 49th for 208 runs, with Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Aaron Jones and Elmore Hutchinson in the wickets. Joining them was Ali Sheikh, a young American cricketer who was becoming increasingly visible. Ali was a favorite to keep a place on the USA Cricket Men’s U-19 team in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Ali won three wickets in ten overs and gave up only 22 points.

With USA XI needing 209 to win, and with spin (and five LBW’s) dominating the first innings, it was a gamble or MLC Golds spin attack from former India U19 Harmeet Singh and captain and former South Africa test spinner Dane Piedt were able to seal the deal against a batting party that has historically failed to perform well against quality spinners. With help from pacers Shadley Van Schalkwyk and Willem Luddick (who also scored 56 in the first innings), and some Ali Sheikh mirroring songs from Harmeet Singh (four overs, 21 runs, three wickets), USA quickly got into a 61/6 hole. Aside from a 35-run, 34-ball stake from number three Monank Patel, the US batter was neutralized, and with the US top six from the dugout, Piedt’s MLC Gold seemed to have everything under control.

After that big sixth wicket fell in the 16th, the tide turned and the US lost only three more. Tail-enders Elmore Hutchinson and Nosthush Kenjige, hitting ten and eleven, teamed up for the last 45 runs, and Elmore drove a once-over-the-top Rusty Theron challenge right off the ground for a triumphant frontier to win the game with five balls left for the boys in dark blue.

All five of the USA’s last batters scored at least 19 runs, with Elmore scoring best for USA with 37 out of 44 balls. The role was nothing new to the US sky-high all-rounder, but this moment on the national stage was his first such action since Nepal in February 2020, after missing the Minor League Cricket exhibition season along with the rest of Southern California.

The brave end to a thrilling innings was a taste of what promises to be a competitive series, giving MLC recruits and USA Cricket hopeful alike a chance to hone and test their tools against each other, while dampening the appetite of those across the country who are already hungry. for top quality domestic action.

It has worked out quite well, as they actually have a pretty balanced squad, the MLCs Player Development Manager and MLC Team Gold opening bat, David White, told me. Emerging cricket about the last-minute appointments a US representative got at the event.

As you saw today it is a nice standard for cricket, nice and competitive. All players crave that competitive match practice in a good location against their peers, so to speak. Personally, I think it’s a good outing, even if it’s a bit that we didn’t cross the line.

The last minute changes to the event demonstrate the value of the Prairie View Cricket Complex as a true home ground for USA Cricket and MLC over the past few months. At a time when adaptability was so crucial, the complex has shown the ability to organize large, consecutive events, and it is hard to imagine such improvisation taking place elsewhere.

Most of the (MLC) boys were in attendance for the Houston Open, White continued. We planned it weeks in advance that this was the way we would plan it, as long as we hold the Houston Open on the same site, and then have a few days (MLC) training camp, and then lead to this triangular streak .

On Friday, MLC Gold was there again, this time against MLC Silver in a T20. Again Willem Ludick scored top for team Gold, with 40 runs from 26 balls, but in the end Silver kept the run rate low enough for former India U-19 batsman Smith Patel (56 of 53) and company to chase the 122 run goal with two balls left in the 20th to give Gold their second loss in as many days. Another nail biter!

Under the schedule released by USA Cricket, USA Cricket Men’s Training Group XI will play MLC Silver on Saturday, followed by rematches against MLC Gold on Monday and Silver on Tuesday. The four games for the USA Training Group should likely provide opportunities for all 14 of the squad, while the MLC Silver and Gold teams, both with smaller listed squads of eleven and twelve respectively, will officially play three times each.

The first two games were streamed on Prairie View Cricket Complex’s Facebook page, live with commentary.

