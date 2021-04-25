Sports
Football practice report: April 24
Format: Scrimmage
A week after the attack generally got the better of Oregon’s first spring crimmage, the ducks were back in full cushions for a Saturday morning scrimmage.
The defense was looking for an answer, after a strong week of training. And answer it did.
“Early on, the counter-punch was strong, like a Tyson left hook,” UO coach Mario Cristobal said. “It was difficult. It was difficult to move the football.”
Verone McKinley III set the tone for the UO defense on Saturday on an early streak, reaching deep into the field and the sidelines before jumping to intercept and get a foot on the offense. “A spectacular football game,” Cristobal called it.
Bennett Williams wrapped up CJ Verdell on one of the first reps of the scrimmage, a week after Verdell broke free for a long touchdown to open the first scrimmage. Later, with the first units still on the field, the offense fired on third base and McKinley arrived just past the ball and thrust his shoulder into the receiver’s chest to break the pass.
However, as the scrimmage went on, things got even. Travis Dye broke loose for a long run that brought the attack into the red zone, and was rewarded with a short carry for a touchdown to capture that possession. That led to a series of successful reruns in the red zone, with Verdell and Aaron Smith also runs for touchdowns.
Anthony Brown had a nice ball from around midfield over the shoulder of Devon Williams in the end zone for a touchdown, and Bradley Yaffe took a shot at which Isaah Crocker made a really athletic game to go up and get it into the end zone. Later, in an exercise with the offense bearing up to its own goal line, Jay Butterfield maybe the defense surprised by taking a shot over the top, what Kris Hutson before they race for a 97-meter touchdown.
In the end, there were plenty of highlights for both parties to celebrate. That’s what a head coach likes to see.
“We saw the course you want to follow today,” said Cristobal. “We just have to see improvement and stick with it.”
Other highlights: In an early series for the two, Bradyn Swinson exploded from the ball to close a back on the first repetition, and Treven Ma’ae and Keanu Williams combined for a bag later in the series. With the transgression facing down, Jeffrey Low and JJ Greenfield rallied to the ball after a short pass and stopped the receiver shortly before the line to win. Later with those back on the field, Keyon Ware-Hudson and Mase Funa combined on a bag that is third and long set up. The next stretch was McKinley’s big hit to break a downfield pass.
Daymon David had a few really physical plays to the point that stood out. Lucas Noland and Steve Stephens IV had interceptions as the scrimmage wore one, and Bryan Addison ended the day by jumping to break a deep ball to Hutson. Addison was one of four boys who got along with Dru Mathis, Adrian Jackson and Bennett Williams.
Other remarks: Cristobal said the ducks got through the scrimmage without significant injury. “Today was a healthy day for us,” he said. “We are fortunate to have been able to do high-quality work today without causing anything major to suffer.” Cornerbacks coach Rod Chance coaches a young group this spring, and so instead of identifying field angles (like Mykael Wright) versus boundary angles (such as Deommodore Lenoir), he has his corners stay on one side of the formation and stay there, whether that is to the field or the boundary of a particular repetition. Along the way, he said, he could identify field angles and boundary angles based on what he’s seeing this spring. “Let’s get some data, let’s find some tangible evidence that we can sort of get rid of,” he said.
