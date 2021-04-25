GoFundMe for Killed Hockey Coach raises more than $ 170,000





On Saturday night, the GoFundMe account set up to support Mike Ryan’s family far exceeded their $ 100,000 goal.

ST PAUL, Minn. Editor’s Note: The above video originally aired on April 22. A fundraiser Founded to support the family of a beloved Bloomington girls’ hockey coach, Mike Ryan, has made $ 170,000 after a flood of community support. The effort even caught the attention of Minnesota Wild and owner Craig Leipold, who each donated $ 10,000 to the charity. Ryan, 48, was the head coach for the Jefferson High School girls hockey team. He was killed in a fight on April 17 outside Herbie’s on the Park in St. Paul. The team honored their late coach outside of the school next to their party tent board with a note that read “love your coach” surrounded by flowers and a stick bearing the signatures of the school’s hockey players. Some good news; I can confirm that both the @mnwild and owner Craig Leipold separately made $ 10,000 donations to the GoFundMe fundraiser for Bloomington Jefferson’s late hockey coach Mike Ryan, who gave a total of $ 20,000. @ kare11https://t.co/M1hTuB1Yt8 – Dave Schwartz (@Dave_Schwartz) April 24, 2021 “He wanted to make sure that every girl grew as a person and not just on the ice,” said varsity assistant coach Nikki Nightengale. Matt Crane, a friend who helped start the GoFundMe with the family, was outside Herbie’s on the Park when the fight broke out over social detachment. “His non-hockey life, he was great at music,” says Crane. “He really liked Pearl Jam. So he would love to go to concerts with friends. But he was one of those guys who had a lot of friends for life.” Varsity assistant coach Josh Levine, who has coached with Ryan for the past four seasons, remembered the kind heart Ryan had. He says, “If a little 8U girl didn’t have skates, he’d have a pair of skates for her the next day … or if somebody had too short a stick, he’d go and buy a new one. Stick … that’s the type of man he was. “ If you’d like to contribute to the GoFundMe set up to support Mike Ryan’s family, you can here.







