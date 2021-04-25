50 years later, ping-pong diplomacy is still strengthening ties between China and the US





Yao Ming (4th L), Chairman of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA), speaks with Liu Guoliang (3rd L), Chairman of the Chinese Table Tennis Association at a special event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the table tennis diplomacy between China and the United States in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2021. (Xinhua / Wu Bowen) World champion Liang Geliang probably did not expect that 50 years after “Ping-Pong Diplomacy” took place, he and American counterpart Judy Hoarfrost would be able to play a table tennis match more than 10,000 kilometers apart. A commemorative event to mark the 50th anniversary of “Ping-Pong Diplomacy” was held here on Saturday at Shougang Park, the second time China has celebrated the historic period in a fortnight. More than 400 people from the two countries, including many historical witnesses, attended this event as a tribute to the great historic event and to continue the friendship between the Chinese and American peoples. Thanks to advanced technologies, a VR ping pong game between Liang and Hoarfrost became a reality. Given the theme of “Friendship First”, the game may have ended in a 2-2 draw. MARKING A HISTORICAL PERIOD The memorial event was jointly organized by the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), China’s General Administration of Sport, and China-US People’s Friendship Association. At the end of the 31st World Championships in Nagoya, Japan, the US table tennis team arrived at the invitation of the Chinese table tennis team on April 10, 1971 to begin their visit to China, becoming the first US group to be visited since. the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949. Three months later, then US National Security Advisor Henry Kissinger paid a secret visit to China. “The 50th anniversary of the invitation for the US ping pong team to China was an important and nostalgic event,” Kissinger said in a video address at Saturday’s event. “The significance of the event is that it sometimes takes a number of small steps to reach big conclusions,” he added. The Chinese team paid a return visit the following year. The mutual visits broke the ice in two decades of estranged relations between China and the US and eventually led to the normalization of bilateral ties. Li Furong, then a member of the Chinese team, remembered the scene prior to their departure. “The guiding principle of ‘Friendship First’ means that table tennis is not just a sport, but its implications have broadened. 50 years later, ‘Ping-Pong Diplomacy’ can continue its functions of making friends and making greater contributions. friendship between the two peoples, ”he noted. Liang noted that “Ping-Pong Diplomacy” reflected a common people’s pursuit of a better life. Ping-Pong diplomacy not only strengthened the friendship between the Chinese and American peoples through sincere and friendly exchanges between table tennis players of the two countries, but also demonstrated the exceptional political wisdom and strategic vision of leaders of the older generation, who were above ground. differences in ideology and kept pace with the trend of the times, ”said Lin Songtian, president of the CPAFFC.









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos