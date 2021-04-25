OU football: Caleb Williams shines amid Spencer Rattler’s 1st spring game as starter | Sport

Caleb Williams should still be in high school, but don’t tell him.

The former five-star prospectus and current freshman appeared to be poised past the 19-year-old against Oklahomas’ defense in Saturday’s Sooners 2021 spring game. He saw the pitch well from the start, his first live performance at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma-Memorial Stadium was a first down carry for 16 yards.

Before a 25 percent crowd of 22,700 people, Williams completed 10 of 11 passes for 70 yards and carried five times for 42 yards. Towards the end of the first half, he found walk-on H-back Jackson Sumlin in the end zone for the only touchdown pass in the game, stealing the show from the other talented quarterbacks on the OU’s roster.

I thought he was pretty decisive on the day, said head coach Lincoln Riley after the game. You hear me use that word all the time when I’m referring to quarterbacks, but that’s, I think, that’s so important in that position, and I thought he had one of the most decisive days he probably all had today. He just felt calm and in control the whole time. I thought he was making good decisions, making good throws, getting the ball out of his hands.

Sooners’ white-clad attack defeated his red-devouring defense, 30-29, over two 15-minute halves. Williams again led a touchdown stage in the second period, limited to junior running back Eric Grays 19-yard scoring sprint.

In addition to Williams, sophomore Spencer Rattler gained his first spring game experience as an OU’s starter after the 2020 game was canceled due to COVID-19. He wasn’t his sharpest, completing only six of the 14 passes, but still managed to score 116 yards.

Freshman Ben Harris, a former local highlight at Carl Albert High School in Midwest City, was the third quarterback to see action. He completed all six of his attempts for 42 yards, overtaking both Rattler and Williams at one point. Redshirt freshman Micah Bowens, an off-season transfer from Penn State, also went in, going 4-for-5 on passing 26 yards.

But none of the other OE’s passers-by shone as brightly as Williams, who showed that he was the best quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class for good reason. Despite not playing his last season, moving from Washington, DC to Norman in October. , he forged through online distance education to be with the Sooners and prepare in advance. That decision paid out discernible dividends.

He’s kind of in that stage now, and he’s getting to the point where, for the most part, he has a pretty good idea of ​​what people are doing on plays, and he’s starting to see and understand it more, Riley said. But it’s just reps, it’s time together, it’s time he and every other player on our program spend on it outside of here, and the more you put in, the faster it comes.

Learning the quarterback position is especially time consuming in Oklahoma, which behind Riley’s powerful offense produced a 2017-2019 Heisman Trophy winner or finalist and has the 2021 favorite in Rattler. Past winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray and even Rattler sat down at OU for at least one season after arriving before earning the runway.

Perhaps Mayfield and Murray could have started right away if the transfer rules were allowed then, but Rattler gained valuable experience behind Jalen Hurts in 2019. Williams is likely destined for the same fate during the 2021 season, backing Rattler as he leads OU in a national championship. pursuit, barring injury or other unforeseen complications.

I’d say my role is with him, I feel like I’m the big brother, Rattler said of herding Williams, and later compared their relationship to his with Hurts two seasons ago. I feel like he’s looking away from me and learning from me … I’m just trying to set the tone on the field and lead by example.

In fact, Williams’ arrival bears an uncanny resemblance to Rattlers, as noted by sixth-year senior linebacker Caleb Kelly, who has played with all of the OU quarterbacks mentioned above. Basically, Kelly described Williams as talented and someone he hopes to spend more time with. He also said he is happy that Rattler and Williams are both in Norman and not at any other school.

Senior security Dellarin Turner-Yell labeled Williams a special player ready to make an impact in the future. Fans got a good idea of ​​what Turner-Yell said on Saturday. It may take another season for Williams’s potential to be realized, but after how his OU career started, it looks like he is on the right track of leading the Sooners in the future.

I thought I was out there for the first time, and at that point I thought he’d done it right, Riley said. And he still has so many things to clear up and learn as we go along, but I think he definitely has the ability to do a lot of things right, and he’s been showing off some of those things today.