Australian Cricket News: Ashes Hopeful Fight, Marcus Harris, Peter Handscomb, Peter Siddle, Daniel Worrall, Joe Root





The lefthanded, who opened alongside David Warner in Australia’s most recent Test, fell for seven in the second-innings after being bowled for 19 in his first knockout in his first appearance for the County team. His Victorian teammate Peter Handscomb also didn’t get the chance to show his worth after a first DUCK for Middlesex, with his side claiming a 10 wicket win in his first match. Handscomb is the captain of the County club, which also includes English opener Sam Robson. Watch every match of the 2021 IPL live and on demand on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try 14 days for free> Marcus Harris struggled with the bat in his first appearance of the season for Leicestershire. Getty images Source: Getty images Where Australian batsmen struggled, bowlers Daniel Worrall and Peter Siddle were among the wicket-takers. Worrall, who has played three ODI’s for Australia, took 4-75 to be the bowlers’ pick for Gloucestershire. But despite the South Australian’s good work with the ball, his side is in trouble and has been asked to play in the game. With stumps on day three at 0-14, Gloucestshire is still 136 runs behind Hampshire’s first innings for 470 total. READ MORE WINNERS AND LOSERS: Forget Your Whites, CA’s Contract List Dominated by Short-Format Specialists: Winners and Losers EXPLAINED: Why Pucovski Missed a CA Contract and What He Must Do to Earn One CA releases men’s contract list for 21/22 0:33 In the Midlands it is an even game between Essex and Warwickshire. On day three stumps, Peter Siddles Essex has a 224 point lead with the eighth wicket of the Australian Warwickshires. The Australian veteran played on the same squad as former England captain Alastair Cook, making 20 in the second innings. But it was with the ball that Siddle did his best job, with the workhorse quickly taking 3-52 over the total of 284 home teams. Current English skipper Joe Root had a tough time, making five in every innings.

