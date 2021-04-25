UND football wins the first FCS playoff game of the program with 44-10 beating from the state of Missouri

The No. 7 Fighting Hawks, who had not played a game for 35 days, scored on offense, defense and special teams in routing No. 12 Missouri State 44-10 on Saturday in the first round of the FCS playoffs at the Alerus Center.

Previously 0-2 in FCS playoff games, UND had not won a postseason game since the NCAA Division II playoffs in 2007.

“That was a big motivation for us,” said Garett Maag, wide receiver of UND. “We kept saying all week that we hadn’t won a Division I playoff game.”

The UND defense set a Division I school record with eight sacks, while Fighting Hawks threw freshman quarterback Tommy Schuster for 223 yards and two touchdowns.

The Fighting Hawks, 5-1, advance to the national quarter-finals and travel to James Madison in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The specific time and date of the game will be announced later on Saturday evening.

UND has now won eleven home games in a row, last losing in Grand Forks on October 27, 2018 against Weber State. The Hawks played the final win in front of 3,074 fans, a 25 percent capacity of the Alerus venue imposed by the NCAA during the pandemic.

The Fighting Hawks showed no rust when they jumped at Missouri State, the fellow champions of the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The Bears played in their first FCS playoff game since 1990.

Stomach scored on a 50-yard touchdown pass on a double move on UND’s first drive, while rookie Bo Belquist scored on a 48-yard flea-flicker on the Hawks’ second drive.

After the first quarter, Schuster went 6-for-6 for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

“I’ve been saying it all year – Tommy doesn’t stand out much,” said UND coach Bubba Schweigert. “He is very consistent in training and therefore even. I think he was ready. That start really helped our football team.”

Defensively, UND sacked Missouri starting quarterback Matt Struck seven times in the first half on his way to a 24-3 halftime lead, led by two sacks each of Jaxson Turner and Josh Navratil.

Struck, who was the quarterback at Idaho State in 2019 when the Bengals were nearly 400 yards in a defeat to UND, finished 8-for-15 for 71 yards and an interception.

“We challenged our boys to put pressure on the quarterback because we felt they were really capable,” said Schweigert. “It was a really good job for our boys to apply our pressure and a good job for our defensive staff to design the pressure. It was a big difference in the game. It’s tough when you don’t have a lot of time. difficult on the offense of what to call. “

All thoughts of a comeback in the state of Missouri were shut down in the third quarter thanks to a special team touchdown and defensive score.

As a UND fumble started a Missouri State Drive on its own 1, the Bears were forced to step out of their end zone. The staircase was blocked by Ty Shannon. The deflection went to Hayden Reynolds in the air at 15 and Reynolds put it in the end zone for a 31-3 lead with 9:21 over in the third quarter.

UND moved the lead to 37-3 a few minutes later. After Missouri State found an offensive rhythm with backup quarterback Jaden Johnson, Johnson was forced to sit out a play after losing his helmet on a run.

Beaten came back into play for one match, hitting a pass over center that was pecked by UND safety Hayden Galvin, who dropped it 90 yards for a touchdown.

“Not a good game at all for us,” said freshman coach Bobby Petrino in Missouri. “Too many negative plays. Our attacking front was beaten up by their defensive front.”

UND walks back to Otis Weah, a Walter Payton Award finalist, finished with 13 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown.

The Hawks’ defense never allowed Missouri State to threaten. Noah Larson led the way with 10 tackles, including a fourth-down stuff in the first half, and a sack.

“I think we did everything right,” Galvin said. We stopped running, closed the pass. We just clicked today. ‘