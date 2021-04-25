No. 6 Mens Tennis knocked down at No. 10 Williams, 8-1





WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. Heading onto the road for the first time in 2021, the No. 6 ranked Wesleyan men’s team was defeated by No. 10 Williams, 8-1, in a Top 10 game on Saturday afternoon. Wesleyan drops to 2-2 in the season and 1-2 in NESCAC West Division, while the Ephs’ undefeated season continues 4-0 overall and 3-0 in NESCAC West. REMARKS: This represented the second meeting between the Little 3 rivals and the Ephs that was won with an identical 8-1 score as on April 3.

Williams swept the doubles, something that didn’t happen in the first meeting, as the Ephs went up 3-0 with victories by Arturo Kam and Calvin Chung at No. 1, Chase Cohen and Austin Barr at No. 2 and Noah Reich and Karan Amin at number 3

Singles were riddled with thrilling matches as three of the six matches went into a third set tiebreaker

After losing 6-2 and 6-0 in their first game this season, Noah Lilienthal ’22 gave Kam a decent fight at No. 1 in singles, with Kam taking the first set 6-4 before Lilienthal bounced back with a 6-2 set win. In the third set tiebreaker Kam took control and won the match with his 10-5 tiebreaker victory

’22 gave Kam a decent fight at No. 1 in singles, with Kam taking the first set 6-4 before Lilienthal bounced back with a 6-2 set win. In the third set tiebreaker Kam took control and won the match with his 10-5 tiebreaker victory The single Wesleyan run on the day came in at No. 5 singles like Ben Mitchell ’24 joined Reich in an epic three-set duel when Mitchell took the first set 6-4 before Reich won the second set in a tiebreaker. The two then progressed to a third set tiebreaker where Mitchell prevailed in a close, 10-7

’24 joined Reich in an epic three-set duel when Mitchell took the first set 6-4 before Reich won the second set in a tiebreaker. The two then progressed to a third set tiebreaker where Mitchell prevailed in a close, 10-7 After missing the first meeting against Williams this season, Zach Fleischman ’21 gave Chung quite a head start on No. 3 singles when the senior Fleischman took the match to a third set tiebreaker that lasted well over 15 minutes as both teams stood up to watch the match end in a 16-14 Chung triumph Double # 1: Kam / Chung (WIL) beats. Lilienthal / Mitchell (WES) 8-3

# 2: Cohen / Barr (WIL) beats. Sweeney / Lieb (WES) 8-1

# 3: Reich / Amin (WIL) def. Fleischman / Portnoy (WES) 8-6 Singles # 1: Comb (WIL) beats. Lilienthal (WES) 6-4, 2-6, 10-5

# 2: Barr (WIL) beats. Lieb (WES) 6-2, 6-3

# 3: Chung (WIL) beats. Fleischman (WES) 1-6, 6-4, 16-14

# 4: Chen (WIL) beats. Sweeney (WES) 6-2, 6-3

# 5: Mitchell (WES) beats. Rich (WIL) 6-4, 6-7, 10-7

# 6: Amin (WIL) def. Portnoy (WES) 6-4, 6-2 NEXT ONE: The final game of the regular season for the Cardinals is scheduled for next weekend with a trip to Hamilton on Saturday, May 1.

