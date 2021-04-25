North Carolina, Louisville Earn NCAA Field Hockey Championship berths





GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) Two-time defending national champion North Carolina returns to the NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship as the No. 1 seed, and Louisville earned the No. 3 seed as the clutches and brackets for this year’s tournament were unveiled Saturday night. Despite a reduced drive of 12 teams for this year’s event in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ACC placed multiple teams on the NCAA tournament field for the 26th consecutive season. North Carolina (16-1) maintains a winning streak of 15 games in the NCAAs, including Friday’s 3-2 win over Wake Forest in the ACCs Automatic Qualifier Game. ACC Champion Tar Heels will be on the NCAA field for the 18th consecutive year, leading a 37th time in the overall standings during Karen Shelton’s 40-year watch as head coach. Louisville (13-5), which finished in the ACC regular fall rankings, will compete in the NCAA postseason game for the sixth time in seven years and eighth time overall. The Cardinals earned one of three at-large selections renewed by the NCAA Field Hockey Committee. Both the Tar Heels and Cardinals will say goodbye to the quarter-finals in the first round as the tournament kicks off next Friday (April 30) in Chapel Hill, North Carolina and University Park, Pennsylvania. UNC will play at home on Sunday (May 2) at noon against the winner of Friday’s first round game between Miami, Ohio (13-1) and Stanford (10-2). Louisvilles’ quarter-final matchup also hits the Penn State campus at 3 p.m. on Sunday, where head coach Justine Sowrys Cardinals will face the winner of the opening round match between UConn (11-1) and Rider (6-1). Please see http://theacc.co/NCAAfhBracket for the full bracket to this year’s NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship. North Carolina hosts the semifinals and finals on Friday, May 7 and Sunday, May 9 at Karen Shelton Stadium. The semi-finals are available on ESPN3 and the championship match will be broadcast on ESPNU. The ACC currently owns a run of 31 consecutive years with at least one team in the NCAA semifinals. Forty-one of the last 68 teams to reach the national semifinals are from ACC, including three of four in 2019. ACC teams own a total of 20 ACC field hockey championships, including eight from UNC.







