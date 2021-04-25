Kamaru Usman beats Jorge Masvidal in the second round to retain the UFC welterweight title





UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman dominated Jorge Masvidal over five rounds last year, but he was unhappy with that performance – he thought he could do better. Usman left a mark on his rivalry with Masvidal on Saturday night, dropping him with a crushing right hand and following to the ground for a knockout victory at 1 minute, 2 seconds from the second round in the UFC 261 main draw in Jacksonville, Florida. With the win, Usman defended his 170-pound title. It was the first time that the famous sustainable Masvidal was finished by KO / TKO since 2008. 2 Related “Jacksonville, Florida — you all said you wanted violence?” Usman said in his interview after the fight. “You’re welcome.” ESPN had ranked Usman at number 2 in the world on the best pound-for-pound MMA fighter list coming in. At welterweight, ESPN has Usman at No. 1 and Masvidal at No. 7. Now Usman must be considered one of the best in the world right now, and the questions will begin about where he is on the all-time list. “With my fundamentals, I am currently the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world,” said Usman. The fight took place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, the first UFC event with a large crowd since the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the UFC, there were 15,269 attendees. Kamaru Usman won his rematch with Jorge Masvidal in a dominant fashion, leading Masvidal to admit, “He’s got my number, man.” Jasen Vinlove-USA Sports TODAY At UFC 251 last year, Usman (19-1) defeated Masvidal by unanimous decision in a fairly one-sided manner. But Masvidal got into that fight just six days in advance after Usman’s initially scheduled opponent, Gilbert Burns, tested positive for the coronavirus. Usman, 33, now has his fourth consecutive title defense and his 14th straight UFC win. Usman has the second longest winning streak in UFC history. Only Anderson Silva has more consecutive wins in UFC history (16). “You elevated me,” Usman said of Masvidal. “You forced me into the workshop … I’ve told everyone I’m still getting better. The sky is the limit for me as long as I do this. ‘ Masvidal (35-15) is one of the biggest stars on the UFC squad. The Miami native was on a three-fight winning streak before falling to Usman last year. In 2019, Masvidal knocked out Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz in the space of eight months to become one of the most popular MMA athletes in the world. The last was for the mythical BMF title at Madison Square Garden. Masvidal, 36, has been a professional fighter for nearly 18 years, but has recently become one of the most popular MMA athletes in the world. “He’s got my number, man,” Masvidal said. ‘He hit me honestly and squarely. God bless him, man. ‘

