Nepal destroys the Netherlands to claim the historic triumph of Tri-Nations

Nepal demolished the Netherlands yesterday in the final of the Tri-Nations T20I series in Kathmandu. It is the first time that Nepal has won an international tournament on home soil in more than ten years.

Few expected it Margin of 142 points of the victory, especially after a week in which the Dutch scored heavily, including beating 206 points against Nepal. But a now typical clinical performance of the batsmen from Nepal, in combination with a substandard batting and bowling performance of the young Dutch side, provided the result.

Dutch cricket fans may be quick to remind us that this was far from a strong side. In fact, it is a credit to the depth of talent in Dutch cricket that they competed so strongly in foreign conditions all week. Yes, Paras Khadka was also not available for Nepal. But they clearly didn’t need him.

The two captains pose with the Bajaj Pulsar Tri-Nations T20I Series trophy (photo: CAN)

Nepal made one change, replacing spinner Sushan Bhari with Abinash Bohara. The impressive Kamal Singh Airee kept his place after picking three wickets on his debut against Malaysia. According to Sharad Vesawkar, the hosts’ four-seam attack may have been a trick to counter the small borders and strong winds. The Netherlands made three changes to their team, with O’Dowd, Edwards and leg spinner Boissevain replacing Singh, De Mey and Dutt.

Pieter Seelaar won the coin toss and chose to bowl on what appeared to be a flat deck at the TU International Cricket Ground. Nepal’s opening couple started confidently as they have all week. Aasif Sheikh turned and pulled Van Meekeren square for six in the fourth ball of the innings. Both Sheikh and Bhurtel then took over 21 runs off Kingma’s first, setting the tone for the rest of the innings.

Seelaar turned in the third to 20-year-old Boissevain. Operating with a ‘deep-square-leg’ and ‘long-off’ for protection, the leg spinner executed a seemingly uncluttered plan perfectly. A full, bubbly, diving fracture outside the door tempted Sheikh to go for a big six over a long period. But he didn’t quite get to the field of the spinning ball and managed to get a thick top edge. Van Meekeren sprinted from lang-on to take one of the catches of the tournament.

Kushal Bhurtel earned himself the Man Of the Series award (Photo: CAN)

This probably was the highlight of the innings and game for the Dutch. Captain Malla and Bhurtel comfortably negotiated the following seven violations, at a rate of just under ten. When Malla crashed from Boissevain with the score at 87 in the 10th over, the stage was ready for another big finish.

And it was bigger than anyone expected, sometimes it felt like a high point with big hits. The next ten overs yielded almost 150 runs, the last twenty balls accounted for 75 runs. Bhurtel (77 from 53 balls) hit his fourth fifty of the tournament and Kushal Malla (50 * from 24 balls) became the youngest player to score a T20I fifty, adding to his ODI record.

Nepal hit a whopping 19 fours and 15 sixes in their innings, and no hitter had a less than 145 success rate. Far from the battle of yesteryear. And to think that Karan didn’t even hit KC!

Yes! @CricketNep‘s Kushal Malla became the youngest half-centurion in T20Is on top of his ODI record today. T20Is

17y50d – Kushal Malla today

17y52d – Frank Akankwasa v Qatar Feb 2020

ODIs

15y340d – Kushal Malla v USA February 2020

16y146d – Rohit Paudel – UAE January 2019 #NEPvsNED https://t.co/ofm0eBM3Fb – Daniel Beswick (@ DGBeswick1) April 24, 2021

Seelaar, who threw only two overs for 14 runs, was the most impressive of the bowlers. Besides him and Boissevain, the rest of the attack was far too predictable and inconsistent. The four quicks went for an economy rate of ten or more. 14 extras didn’t help either.

With the daunting task of chasing 239 at nearly 12 years over, the Dutchman quickly capitulated under pressure from a disciplined home team. Nepal’s batting marauders, Sheikh and Bhurtel, became fielding marauders, leaving Visee and Bas De Leede respectively with critical hits. Star batter Ben Cooper and former centurion Max O’Dowd also fell in the first six overs. The writing was on the wall on 4/36.

Sandeep Lamichhane, the tournament’s leading wicket-taker, came on the field after the power play to account for Scott Edwards and Karan KC for Seelaar. Sebastiaan Braat played a brave hand to bring the Netherlands close to 100, and a semblance of respectability.

Karan KC got Man-Of-The-Match for a penetrating spell of seam bowling (3-11), mixing lines, lengths and pace to perfection. Unsurprisingly, Kushal Bhurtel got Man-Of-The-Series for scoring 278 runs at an average of 69.50, more than a hundred runs ahead of Max O’Dowd (172 runs at an average of 57.22) .

Off the field, there was nothing but mutual respect, camaraderie and true happiness as the passing of a historic, positive week in Associate cricket. Emerging cricketDipesh Pandit, correspondent in Nepal, led the way and presented the Dutch captain Seelaar with a traditional ‘Dhaki topi and Khukuri intersect. ‘ Emerging cricket Ambassador Seelaar obliged and handed Pandit in turn a Dutch play shirt.

One for all ages!

For three teams from different corners of the world to come together in a COVID-safe way; that they can play tough, competitive, high-quality T20I cricket for a week; and for fans in Nepal and around the world to access and embrace it, this is a rampant victory for the growth of cricket!

