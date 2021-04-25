City maintenance of tennis courts appreciated | Letters





On behalf of the Florence Tennis Association and the Florence tennis community I would like to thank the City of Florence and its Athletics and Sports Tourism Department for their great work in maintaining our local public courts. They have just completed the 24 hard courts at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center resurfaced and the six clay courts are always in excellent condition. They have also started resurfacing the 11 courses in Timrod Park and those of several smaller locations. The contractors are doing top-notch work and the courts will all look brand new when finished. By providing such exceptional facilities, the city makes it possible for the tennis center staff and the Florence Tennis Association to bring dozens of important events to Florence, including statewide tournaments, college and secondary school tournaments, and the annual professional McLeod for Health tournament. Together, these events attract thousands of attendees and spectators each year and bring millions of dollars in tourism revenue to our community. They have also put our city on the national tennis map. When I go to national, sectional and national tennis club meetings, people always want to talk about the growth of tennis in Florence and the public-private partnership that has brought us our state-of-the-art tennis center. Of course we also use these sites for adult and junior competitions, clinics for beginners and more advanced players and all kinds of recreational events. Right now this is vital as tennis is on a roll. According to the Physical Activity Council’s Participation Report 2020, which assessed 120 different sports and physical activities, American tennis exploded last year. Total participation has increased by 22% to almost 22 million people. During a year when other sports were put on hold, people took to the court in record numbers because tennis is an outdoor activity with built-in social distance.

