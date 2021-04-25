Hockey wins America East Championship





Redshirt’s junior defender Sarah Johnson scored the winning goal in double overtime to reach the final of the America East Championship for hockey on Saturday. The 3-2 win over No. 20 Monmouth (10-3, 7-1 America East) also provided an automatic berth for the NCAA Tournament for No. 19 Stanford (10-2, 6-2 AE). The goal, which was Johnson’s only shot attempt of the entire game, was reminiscent of the 2019 conference finals match-up between the two teams, where she also topped the Cardinal in a 2-1 win. Stanford has now won four of the last five conference championships and both of the past two. This entire season has been ours, said senior forward Corinne Zanolli in an interview after the game. That’s what we cheer at the start of the game, and we’ve all been taught what to do to make ourselves successful and play for each other. Zanolli, who sent the pass to Johnson for the decisive shot, scored each of the Cardinal’s first two goals. Both scores came within the first ten minutes of the game and gave Stanford an early 2-1 lead. That one-goal margin held up for the next 45 minutes before a late goal from Monmouths Colleen Craven cut the game to second to send the game into overtime. Stanford was outshot during 9-8 regular time, but junior goalkeeper Hannah Santos kept the Hawks on just a few scores to keep the team in play. Once in overtime, the cardinal attack took control. Over the two extra times, Stanford generated seven shots compared to Monmouths one and had three penalty corners, the last of which led to the eventual match winner. When the team received the champion banner and usual school logo, the team is crossed out the Stanford S with black tape. Field hockey has been playing for much of the regular season with Stanford crossed out on its jerseys in protest at the university’s decision to scrap the varsity program after this season. The cardinal reached the championship after Zanollis late game heroism against Maine in the semifinals on Thursday. She was called the most outstanding player of the tournament, while sophomore midfielder Megan Frost, Johnson and junior midfielder Fenella Scutt were each called to the All-Tournament Team. Stanford will face Miami University (Ohio) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The contest will take place on April 30 at 9:00 a.m. PT.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos