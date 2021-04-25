Another win for Nigeria as an 11-year-old Nigerian boy who becomes the best cadet table tennis player in the world





Nigeria has again achieved success as a Nigerian teenager identified as Musa Mustapha and now the best cadet table tennis player in the world. This comes after he earned 128 points in the International Table Tennis Federation, ITTF’s recently released rankings. According to reports, the Abuja boy came in first place after earning 128 points, and currently ranks 17th in the U-13 category with his brother in 18th place. He is now the second African and first Nigerian to top the world rankings following Hana Goda’s previous achievement in 2020 where she was the best U-15 woman in the world. The boy was also part of the Nigerian star team that won the ITTF Junior Circuit 2019 in Ghana and will compete in the World Youth Series in Ivory Coast and Ghana later this year. Meanwhile, famous Nigerian politician Bola Tinubu has indicated that there is a plot by some powerful forces who are doing everything they can to break Nigeria. According to him, these troops will not rest until they break Nigeria’s appointment with its greater fate. He announced this on April 24 at a convocation ceremony of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State. He claimed that the conspirators intend to achieve their goal by attacking agricultural players in the country to create food shortages. In his submission he said; Terrible people and strong forces want to break Nigeria’s nomination from its greater fate. These people have unleashed terror and violent crime against us. By attacking agricultural players across the country, they are trying not only to devastate the farming community, but also to visit the misery of the rest of the country through food scarcity and food costs that poor people simply cannot afford. In fact, these vicious forces are trying to impose a food production and distribution crisis on us by disrupting strategically important agricultural areas and activities. Source: www.ghgossip.com







