UFC tickles sold-out Jacksonville crowd and plans to return





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. A packed audience. Songs of Duval. More chants from the USA. Stars and celebrities everywhere. One night Jacksonville had been waiting for was well worth the wait. And it has just begun. Jacksonville hosted the biggest martial arts night since 1996, and perhaps someday, Saturday night, a sold-out venue of 15,269 for the star-filled UFC 261 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Tim Tebow. Gardner Minshew. Tom Brady. Myles Jack. Megan Fox. Machine gun Kelly. Even YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul made a cameo, firing up the crowd with repeated two-finger greetings that added to a surreal atmosphere in the arena. I don’t think it will get any better than tonight, said UFC President Dana White. The crowd saw a championship change hands with a head kick from Rose Namajunas that ended a 21-fight winning streak by Zhang Weili. They saw Chris Weidmans’ leg break in a grotesque hiatus in just two 17 seconds in his fight against Uriah Hall. Advertisement And they saw the main event end with a fighter who never gets knocked out (Jorge Masvidal) being knocked flat in the second round and knocked unconscious by welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Fast. Furious. What a night. Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

