Rambaran and Kissoondath star in TT Under-19 cricket matches





Sport Jelani Beckles



– SUREASH CHOLAI ANDREW Rambaran and Kyle Kissoondath took advantage of their last chance to impress TT and West Indies selectors when a Best of the Best Under-19 50-Over match was held at the National Cricket Center in Balmain, Couva, on Saturday. For the past two weeks, the TT Cricket Board has held matches at NCC in an effort to identify the best Under-19 cricketers in TT. Players represented their zones before Saturday’s game. The Under-19 regional tournament was canceled this year due to covid19. That’s why Cricket West Indies asked the regional boards to hold matches. The best players in the region are expected to be selected in the coming months for the 2022 International Cricket Council Under-19 World Cup to be held in the Caribbean. First, Team B hit a competitive 285/9 in 50 overs, with Kissoondath hitting 113 of 126 deliveries. A 170-run fourth-wicket partnership between Kissoondath and Rajeev Ramnath put team B in an impressive position after being cut to 72/3 in the 15th. Kissoondath, which hit nine fours and five sixes, fell with the score at 242 in the 45th over. Ramnath, along with cameos from other hitters, pushed the score to nearly 300. Ramnath was turned down for 65 of 89 balls, including eight fours. Earlier in the innings, Aaron Bankay hit 32 of 43 deliveries. Bowling for Team A, Rambaran was the main destroyer grabbing 4/24 in five overs. Eiekel Joefield and Chadeon Raymond were also among the wickets that grabbed 2/38 in seven overs and 2/29 in six overs respectively. In response, Team A was only able to collect 254/8 in 50 overs, as Team B took a 31-point victory. Josh Telemaque was the top scorer for Team A with a knockout of 55 from 77 balls, including nine fours. Anderson Mahase hit 37/42 and Rambaran hit 37/56 to keep Team A in the game, but it wasn’t enough. Shazad Mohammed also threw in with 34 of 42 balls. Isiah Gomez was the most successful bowler for Team B with 2/27 in ten overs and Lemuel Matthews took 2/36 in six overs. SUMMARY OF THE SCORES TEAM B 285/9 (50 overs) (Kyle Kissoondath 113, Rajeev Ramnath 65, Aaron Bankay 32; Andrew Rambaran 4/24, Eziekel Joefield 2/38, Chadeon Raymond 2/29) vs TEAM A 254/8 (50 overs) (Josh Telemaque 55, Anderson Mahase 37, Andrew Rambaran 37, Shazad Mohammed 34; Isiah Gomez 2/27, Lemuel Matthews 2/36) TEAM B won by 31 runs









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos