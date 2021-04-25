Sports
Top achievements in the interior of the high school football season – Press Enterprise
The high school football season was short, but several Inland players made memorable performances.
Here are some of the best individual performances in a handful of offensive, defensive, and special team categories.
These lists have been compiled using statistics entered by teams on their MaxPreps.com team pages.
411 Sean Jastrab, Bonita vs. Alta Loma
371 Kyle Crum, Norco v Roosevelt
365 Dylan Wheatley, Citrus Valley v Beaumont
343 Jayden Max Denegal, Apple Valley vs. Hesperia
333 Brandon Rose, Murrieta Valley vs. Chaparral
MATCHING TOUCHDOWNS
7 Dylan Wheatley, Citrus Valley vs Redlands East Valley
6 Dylan Wheatley, Citrus Valley vs. Redlands
6 Trent Young, Cajon v Redlands
5 Jesse Carmona, Ganesha vs Bassett
5 Jayden Max Denegal, Apple Valley vs. Sultana
5 Sean Jastrab, Bonita vs. Alta Loma
IMMERSIVE YARDS
405 Hunter Roddy, Chaparral v Murrieta Valley
333 Donovan Harvey, Elsinore vs. Lakeside
327 Eddie Allain, Norte Vista vs. Ramona
273 Josh Ortiz, Arrowhead Christian vs. Linfield Christian
270 DJ Watts, Murrieta Valley vs. Murrieta Mesa
RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS
6 Caden Campuzano, Claremont v Don Lugo
6 Jawan Howard, Silverado vs Granite Hills
5 Eddie Allain, Norte Vista vs. Patriot
5 Josh Ortiz, Arrowhead Christian vs. Linfield Christian
5 Chris Pacheco, Twentynine Palms vs. Desert Hot Springs
RECEIVING YARDS
227 Eric Denham, Centennial v Norco
222 Andre ‘McKinney, Rancho Verde vs. North
216 Lyndon Ravare, Silverado v Adelanto
198 Isaiah Portillo, Bonita vs. Alta Loma
181 Tracy Dobbins, Chaparral v Vista Murrieta
TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS
4 Andre ‘McKinney, Rancho Verde vs. North
4 Lyndon Ravare, Silverado vs Adelanto
3 Ty’Jhon Belton. Citrus Valley vs Redlands East Valley and Beaumont
3 Eric Denham, Centennial vs. Santiago
3 Brockton Lium, Citrus Valley vs. Redlands
3 JeyQuan Smith, Cajon vs. Redlands
TO SCORE
36 Caden Campuzano, Claremont vs. Don Lugo (six TDs)
36 Jawan Howard, Silverado vs. Granite Hills (six TDs)
34 Josh Ortiz, Arrowhead Christian vs. Linfield Christian (five TDs, two 2 point conversion)
34 Hunter Roddy, Chaparral vs. Murrieta Valley (four TDs, five 2-point conversions)
30 Multiple players equal.
LONGEST RUSH
99 Kamron Randall-Taylor, Riverside Prep vs. Trinity Classical Academy
93 Jordan Williams, Etiwanda v Chino Hills
92 Luis Gaona Romero, San Bernardino vs. Pacific
85 Jessie Carvajal, Norte Vista vs. Patriot
85 Foster Slaughter, San Jacinto vs. West Valley
LONGEST PASS
95 Jeremiah Donahue to Laviel Pickett, Redlands East Valley vs. Cajon
87 Jesse Carmona vs. Christopher Gonzales, Ganesha vs. Bassett
85 Trey Harris vs. John DeJulia, Chino vs. Alta Loma
86 Dylan Wheatley to Brockton Lium, Citrus Valley vs. Redlands East Valley
84 Carson Conklin to Eric Denham, Centennial vs. Norco
84 Dominic Garcia vs. Isaac Gaines, Norte Vista vs. The saw
LONGEST AREA TARGET
49 Nick Pasquarella vs Alta Pasqua Chino
48 Cesar Velasquez, Diamond Ranch vs Northview
47 Ayden Angeles, Centennial vs. Roosevelt
44 Cesar Velasquez, Diamond Ranch v Glendora
42 Andrew Herrera, Valley View vs. Paloma Valley
42 Gavin Mink, Yucaipa vs. Redlands East Valley
TACKLES
22 Simon Jansezian, Claremont vs. San Dimas
19 Nick Pasquarella v Alta Pasqua La Serna
18 Mario Zelaya, Indian Springs vs. Rubidoux
17 Dylan Macias, Claremont v Chino Hills
17 Bryant Scali, Elsinore v Lakeside
BAGS
4.5 Brandon Garibray, Chino vs. Rowland
4.5 Colby Lotts, Citrus Hill vs. Riverside Poly
4.0 Joseph Alarcon, Diamond Bar vs. Nogales
4.0 Tony McGee, Etiwanda v Rancho Cucamonga
4.0 Enoka Migao, Chaparral vs. Temecula Valley
INTERCEPTIONS
Roger Bingham, Vista del Lago vs. Citrus Hill
2 Multiple players alike
