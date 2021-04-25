Connect with us

Top achievements in the interior of the high school football season – Press Enterprise

The high school football season was short, but several Inland players made memorable performances.

Here are some of the best individual performances in a handful of offensive, defensive, and special team categories.

These lists have been compiled using statistics entered by teams on their MaxPreps.com team pages.

Norco quarterback Kyle Crum # 9 puts on a play against Centennial during the Big VIII League game in Norco on Saturday April 3, 2021. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise / SCNG)

CONTINUE TOWARDS

411 Sean Jastrab, Bonita vs. Alta Loma

371 Kyle Crum, Norco v Roosevelt

365 Dylan Wheatley, Citrus Valley v Beaumont

343 Jayden Max Denegal, Apple Valley vs. Hesperia

333 Brandon Rose, Murrieta Valley vs. Chaparral

Citrus Valley quarterback Dylan Wheatley, (# 7), appears to pass against Cajon during Saturday’s Citrus Belt League football game at Citrus Valley High School in Redlands, Ca. April 17, 2021. (Contributing Photographer / John Valenzuela)

MATCHING TOUCHDOWNS

7 Dylan Wheatley, Citrus Valley vs Redlands East Valley

6 Dylan Wheatley, Citrus Valley vs. Redlands

6 Trent Young, Cajon v Redlands

5 Jesse Carmona, Ganesha vs Bassett

5 Jayden Max Denegal, Apple Valley vs. Sultana

5 Sean Jastrab, Bonita vs. Alta Loma

Elsinore junior ran back to Donovan Harvey, rushed to 333 yards and scored five touchdowns in the season opener as he prepared for week two at Wildomar on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise / SCNG)

IMMERSIVE YARDS

405 Hunter Roddy, Chaparral v Murrieta Valley

333 Donovan Harvey, Elsinore vs. Lakeside

327 Eddie Allain, Norte Vista vs. Ramona

273 Josh Ortiz, Arrowhead Christian vs. Linfield Christian

270 DJ Watts, Murrieta Valley vs. Murrieta Mesa

Claremont runs back to Caden Campuzano, (# 2) carries the Chino Hills ball in a non-league game on Friday at Claremont High School in Claremont, Ca., March 19, 2021. (Contributing Photographer / John Valenzuela)

RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS

6 Caden Campuzano, Claremont v Don Lugo

6 Jawan Howard, Silverado vs Granite Hills

5 Eddie Allain, Norte Vista vs. Patriot

5 Josh Ortiz, Arrowhead Christian vs. Linfield Christian

5 Chris Pacheco, Twentynine Palms vs. Desert Hot Springs

Centennial wide receiver Eric Denham # 13 scores on a touchdown reception of more than 80 yards against Norco during the Big VIII League game in Norco on Saturday, April 3, 2021 (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise / SCNG)

RECEIVING YARDS

227 Eric Denham, Centennial v Norco

222 Andre ‘McKinney, Rancho Verde vs. North

216 Lyndon Ravare, Silverado v Adelanto

198 Isaiah Portillo, Bonita vs. Alta Loma

181 Tracy Dobbins, Chaparral v Vista Murrieta

Rancho Verde’s Andre ‘McKinney Jr. and teammates take to the field in a CIF Southern Section Division 2 first round football playoff game against Serra on Friday, November 8, 2019. (Photo by Milka Soko, contributing photographer)

TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS

4 Andre ‘McKinney, Rancho Verde vs. North

4 Lyndon Ravare, Silverado vs Adelanto

3 Ty’Jhon Belton. Citrus Valley vs Redlands East Valley and Beaumont

3 Eric Denham, Centennial vs. Santiago

3 Brockton Lium, Citrus Valley vs. Redlands

3 JeyQuan Smith, Cajon vs. Redlands

Norte Vista runs back Eddie Allain’s # 1 score on a run of over 150 feet against Ramona in the first half of the River Valley League football game at Riverside on Friday, March 26, 2021 (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise / SCNG) in the first half of the River Valley League football game at Riverside on Friday, March 26, 2021. (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise / SCNG)

TO SCORE

36 Caden Campuzano, Claremont vs. Don Lugo (six TDs)

36 Jawan Howard, Silverado vs. Granite Hills (six TDs)

34 Josh Ortiz, Arrowhead Christian vs. Linfield Christian (five TDs, two 2 point conversion)

34 Hunter Roddy, Chaparral vs. Murrieta Valley (four TDs, five 2-point conversions)

30 Multiple players equal.

Etiwanda’s Jordan Williams # 6 makes the ball and runs for more than 60 yards against Los Osos in the first half of the Baseline League football game at Rancho Cucamonga on Friday, October 4, 2019 (Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise / SCNG)

LONGEST RUSH

99 Kamron Randall-Taylor, Riverside Prep vs. Trinity Classical Academy

93 Jordan Williams, Etiwanda v Chino Hills

92 Luis Gaona Romero, San Bernardino vs. Pacific

85 Jessie Carvajal, Norte Vista vs. Patriot

85 Foster Slaughter, San Jacinto vs. West Valley

Ganesha Giants quarterback Jesse Carmona (1) throws the ball against the Sierra Vista Dons during the first half of a preseason football game at Sierra Vista High School in Baldwin Park, California on Friday, August 30, 2019 (Photo by Raul Romero Jr, Contributing photographer)

LONGEST PASS

95 Jeremiah Donahue to Laviel Pickett, Redlands East Valley vs. Cajon

87 Jesse Carmona vs. Christopher Gonzales, Ganesha vs. Bassett

85 Trey Harris vs. John DeJulia, Chino vs. Alta Loma

86 Dylan Wheatley to Brockton Lium, Citrus Valley vs. Redlands East Valley

84 Carson Conklin to Eric Denham, Centennial vs. Norco

84 Dominic Garcia vs. Isaac Gaines, Norte Vista vs. The saw

LONGEST AREA TARGET

49 Nick Pasquarella vs Alta Pasqua Chino

48 Cesar Velasquez, Diamond Ranch vs Northview

47 Ayden Angeles, Centennial vs. Roosevelt

44 Cesar Velasquez, Diamond Ranch v Glendora

42 Andrew Herrera, Valley View vs. Paloma Valley

42 Gavin Mink, Yucaipa vs. Redlands East Valley

Chaffey walks back Damian Tapia, (# 6), is tackled by Claremont defender Eddie Flores, (# 55), and Simon Jansezian, (# 8), during Friday’s San Antonio League football game at Claremont High School in Claremont, Approx. April 16, 2021. (Contributing Photographer / John Valenzuela)

TACKLES

22 Simon Jansezian, Claremont vs. San Dimas

19 Nick Pasquarella v Alta Pasqua La Serna

18 Mario Zelaya, Indian Springs vs. Rubidoux

17 Dylan Macias, Claremont v Chino Hills

17 Bryant Scali, Elsinore v Lakeside

BAGS

4.5 Brandon Garibray, Chino vs. Rowland

4.5 Colby Lotts, Citrus Hill vs. Riverside Poly

4.0 Joseph Alarcon, Diamond Bar vs. Nogales

4.0 Tony McGee, Etiwanda v Rancho Cucamonga

4.0 Enoka Migao, Chaparral vs. Temecula Valley

INTERCEPTIONS

Roger Bingham, Vista del Lago vs. Citrus Hill

2 Multiple players alike

