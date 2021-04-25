Top achievements in the interior of the high school football season – Press Enterprise





The high school football season was short, but several Inland players made memorable performances. Here are some of the best individual performances in a handful of offensive, defensive, and special team categories. These lists have been compiled using statistics entered by teams on their MaxPreps.com team pages. CONTINUE TOWARDS 411 Sean Jastrab, Bonita vs. Alta Loma 371 Kyle Crum, Norco v Roosevelt 365 Dylan Wheatley, Citrus Valley v Beaumont 343 Jayden Max Denegal, Apple Valley vs. Hesperia 333 Brandon Rose, Murrieta Valley vs. Chaparral MATCHING TOUCHDOWNS 7 Dylan Wheatley, Citrus Valley vs Redlands East Valley 6 Dylan Wheatley, Citrus Valley vs. Redlands 6 Trent Young, Cajon v Redlands 5 Jesse Carmona, Ganesha vs Bassett 5 Jayden Max Denegal, Apple Valley vs. Sultana 5 Sean Jastrab, Bonita vs. Alta Loma IMMERSIVE YARDS 405 Hunter Roddy, Chaparral v Murrieta Valley 333 Donovan Harvey, Elsinore vs. Lakeside 327 Eddie Allain, Norte Vista vs. Ramona 273 Josh Ortiz, Arrowhead Christian vs. Linfield Christian 270 DJ Watts, Murrieta Valley vs. Murrieta Mesa RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS 6 Caden Campuzano, Claremont v Don Lugo 6 Jawan Howard, Silverado vs Granite Hills 5 Eddie Allain, Norte Vista vs. Patriot 5 Josh Ortiz, Arrowhead Christian vs. Linfield Christian 5 Chris Pacheco, Twentynine Palms vs. Desert Hot Springs RECEIVING YARDS 227 Eric Denham, Centennial v Norco 222 Andre ‘McKinney, Rancho Verde vs. North 216 Lyndon Ravare, Silverado v Adelanto 198 Isaiah Portillo, Bonita vs. Alta Loma 181 Tracy Dobbins, Chaparral v Vista Murrieta TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS 4 Andre ‘McKinney, Rancho Verde vs. North 4 Lyndon Ravare, Silverado vs Adelanto 3 Ty’Jhon Belton. Citrus Valley vs Redlands East Valley and Beaumont 3 Eric Denham, Centennial vs. Santiago 3 Brockton Lium, Citrus Valley vs. Redlands 3 JeyQuan Smith, Cajon vs. Redlands TO SCORE 36 Caden Campuzano, Claremont vs. Don Lugo (six TDs) 36 Jawan Howard, Silverado vs. Granite Hills (six TDs) 34 Josh Ortiz, Arrowhead Christian vs. Linfield Christian (five TDs, two 2 point conversion) 34 Hunter Roddy, Chaparral vs. Murrieta Valley (four TDs, five 2-point conversions) 30 Multiple players equal. LONGEST RUSH 99 Kamron Randall-Taylor, Riverside Prep vs. Trinity Classical Academy 93 Jordan Williams, Etiwanda v Chino Hills 92 Luis Gaona Romero, San Bernardino vs. Pacific 85 Jessie Carvajal, Norte Vista vs. Patriot 85 Foster Slaughter, San Jacinto vs. West Valley LONGEST PASS 95 Jeremiah Donahue to Laviel Pickett, Redlands East Valley vs. Cajon 87 Jesse Carmona vs. Christopher Gonzales, Ganesha vs. Bassett 85 Trey Harris vs. John DeJulia, Chino vs. Alta Loma 86 Dylan Wheatley to Brockton Lium, Citrus Valley vs. Redlands East Valley 84 Carson Conklin to Eric Denham, Centennial vs. Norco 84 Dominic Garcia vs. Isaac Gaines, Norte Vista vs. The saw LONGEST AREA TARGET 49 Nick Pasquarella vs Alta Pasqua Chino 48 Cesar Velasquez, Diamond Ranch vs Northview 47 Ayden Angeles, Centennial vs. Roosevelt 44 Cesar Velasquez, Diamond Ranch v Glendora 42 Andrew Herrera, Valley View vs. Paloma Valley 42 Gavin Mink, Yucaipa vs. Redlands East Valley TACKLES 22 Simon Jansezian, Claremont vs. San Dimas 19 Nick Pasquarella v Alta Pasqua La Serna 18 Mario Zelaya, Indian Springs vs. Rubidoux 17 Dylan Macias, Claremont v Chino Hills 17 Bryant Scali, Elsinore v Lakeside BAGS 4.5 Brandon Garibray, Chino vs. Rowland 4.5 Colby Lotts, Citrus Hill vs. Riverside Poly 4.0 Joseph Alarcon, Diamond Bar vs. Nogales 4.0 Tony McGee, Etiwanda v Rancho Cucamonga 4.0 Enoka Migao, Chaparral vs. Temecula Valley INTERCEPTIONS Roger Bingham, Vista del Lago vs. Citrus Hill 2 Multiple players alike

