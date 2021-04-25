Michigan Teams falter at HS Hockey NIT – Sunday Sports Wrap





High school In high school baseball Saturday …

Lake Linden-Hubbell’s results from the Hillman tournament were not reported. At the boys’ National Invitational Hockey Tournament Saturday …

The Michigan Juniors fell to the Minnesota Seniors 6-3. Tom Erkilla and Jackson Rilei from Calumet play on that team. Neither featured in the score. The Juniors finished 1-2 in groups and faced Colorado in a consolation match this morning.

Michigan Seniors fell for Wisconsin Seniors 7-5. Dean Loukus from Calumet and Austin Salani from Hancock each had an assist. The seniors are also 1-2 in pool play, taking on the Wisconsin Juniors in a consolation match this morning. North Dakota faces the Minnesota Seniors for the title this afternoon. College Softball The Finlandia University softball-team ended its regular season today with a doubleheader at Bay College. College baseball Finlandia’s baseball team dropped both ends of their doubleheader on Saturday in Wisconsin-Oshkosh, 10-6 and 15-9. On the upside, the Lions set a new homerun season record. Two round-trippers from Joe Galindo and one from Nik Geiser brought the season total to 13. The lions are playing in Oshkosh again this afternoon. NHL The Detroit Red Wings fell to the Dallas Stars 2-1 in overtime Saturday evening. Dennis Cholowski gave Detroit an early lead. Jonathan Bernier put 50 shots in the net, but took the loss. The Wings will visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. NBA The Detroit Pistons lost to the Indiana Pacers 115-109 Saturday night. Jerami Grant led Detroit by 25 points. Mason Plumlee had 17 points and 21 rebounds. The Pistons host the Atlanta Hawks tomorrow. Coverage starts at 6:35 AM on 99.3 The Lift. MLB The Detroit Tigers lost a pitching game to the Kansas City Royals 2-1 Saturday. Each team only scored three hits. Detroit-starter Matthew Boyd gave up two runs during eight innings and took the loss. KC starter Brady Singer hit a homerun against Willi Castro over seven frames and earned the win. The Tigers have lost eight of their last nine games and will host the Royals again this afternoon. Michael Fulmer will pitch against Danny Duffy. Coverage starts at 12:50 p.m. on 99.3 The Lift. Miguel Cabrera has been activated from the injured list for today’s game. Zack Short has been sent down to make way. The Milwaukee Brewers took out the Chicago Cubs 4-3 Saturday. Manny Pia homered. The Brewers are playing in Chicago again this afternoon. Brandon Woodruff will start against Jake Arrieta. Injuries continue to plague the brewers. Starting pitcher Brett Anderson was placed on the injured list after leaving Friday’s game with a tight hamstring. Phil Bickford has been called to fill in. Pitcher Josh Lindblom was ineffective when he replaced Anderson in that game. He is now on the injured list with a bad knee. Outfielder Corey Ray was called up to fill that roster and made his Major League-debut today. Christian Yelich has been sent back to Milwaukee to see a specialist about his ailing back. Avisal Garca also fights stiffness. Email sports news and scores to [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos