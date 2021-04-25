The English spinner Bess says he started to hate “cricket” after a long stay with bio-calling in India





London, April 25 (PTI) England off-spinner Dom Bess has revealed he had begun to ‘hate cricket’ after his long stay in a biobubble on the test tour of India earlier this year. Bess got just five wickets from two tests in the fourth series, which India won 3-1. He was dropped after helping England to victory in the first Test in Chennai, before returning for the final game in Ahmedabad, where he went without a wicket in an innings defeat. After spending about seven weeks in the biobubble in India, 23-year-old Bess is currently involved in the county season, looking for his form at Yorkshire. “After India, I had a good break out because I really hated cricket,” Bess told ESPNCricinfo. “It got too much at times, especially in that bubble in India, there is a lot of pressure and it was very important for me to come back and get rid of it,” he said. On his return from India, Bess had ‘two or three weeks off’ to get to know his new home in Leeds and spend time with his girlfriend and the puppy they adopted. ‘It was nice to see them and get away from it all, because in India, in the bubble, everything revolved around cricket. And it’s fine when it goes well, but when it doesn’t go well it’s very difficult, ‘he said. ‘But I only see what I had in India as a big positive point. It’s been a really tough time, but a great learning curve for me. And it’s about where I see my game, I know what to do. That is so exciting, knowing that I still have so much work to do, even though I am sometimes so close. After limited success in the first two rounds of the championship, Bess delivered his best performance for his new club, with a first five-for on Day 3 of their match against Sussex in Hove. Bess said he had learned some really tough lessons in India and felt this should improve his chances of long-term success with England. ‘To be honest, I’m not thinking about (England) at all. Of course it is there, but I don’t insist. It’s about banking what I do to make sure it’s a lengthy process. ‘I’m 23, so I’m looking at four-five years old and what I’m doing now – if the opportunity presents itself, I can go back to the international stage and get to know my game better. If it’s this summer, it’s this summer. PTI PDS PDS AH AH

