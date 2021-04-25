Three Big Ten teams claim berths for NCAA field hockey tournaments





NCAA BRACKET ROSEMONT, Ill. At the Big Ten Conference, three schools will participate in the 2020-21 NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship, the NCAA announced on Sunday. Iowa, Michigan and Northwestern will represent the conference in the tournament, which will begin on April 29 and end with the national championship game on May 9. The semifinals and championship game will take place in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. After winning the Big Ten Field Hockey Tournament on Sunday afternoon, Michigan secured second place in the NCAA Tournament and a bye in the first round. The Wolverines await the winner of VCU and Bucknell. This year Michigans is 17th appearance and sixth in a row. Iowa earned an at-large bid and a No. 4 seed in the 2020-21 NCAA tournament. The Hawkeyes got a bye in the first round and play in Northwestern or Delaware. Iowa makes their 25th appearance and third consecutive in the NCAA tournament. Northwestern will play in the first round against Delaware on April 30 at 3 p.m. (ET). With their at-large bid, the Wildcats make their 16th performing in the NCAA tournament with their latest coming in 2019.







