Sports
NFL Draft In Cleveland: 12 Things Not To Miss While In Town
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Starting Thursday, Cleveland will be the football capital of the world for three days as the 2021 NFL Draft takes place downtown on the shores of Lake Erie. Tens of thousands of fans up close and out are expected to make the trek for the annual player selection meeting and everything surrounding the event.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, capacity at the Draft Theater and Main Stage is limited to invited guests and selected fans. But if you like football, there is plenty to do in the city from now on until the final choice is made on Saturday.
Here is a list of official and unofficial events, places of interest to visit, and fun things to do during the NFL Draft.
Design experience
The best place to take part in all the excitement is this interactive football festival. Guests can kick a field goal through real goal posts, run a 40-meter game against digital NFL players, snap a photo with the Vince Lombardi trophy, and more. Kids can make their football dreams come true in the NFL PLAY 60 Zone, while adults can enjoy a beer at the Bud Light Legends Bar. Some of the city’s best restaurants will serve food in the NFL Draft Experience Tailgate. Draft Experience is free, but fans must register for timed tickets using the NFL OnePass app at Apple or Android appliances.
First parking lots of the Energy Stadium
April 29 – May 1
FirstEnergy Stadium
The home of the Cleveland Browns offers a few photo opportunities that no football fan should miss with life-size bronzes of NFL legends Jim Brown and Otto Graham. Fans attending the Draft Experience can also view the tour on the stadium scoreboards. Free.
100 Alfred Lerner Way, Cleveland
Rock the clock end zones
Feel the energy of the tour by viewing it outdoors with your fellow NFL obsessed fans. Three outdoor social parties will be held downtown: at Playhouse Square, Flats East Bank and Mall C. Each of them has large screens and seating to watch the concept broadcast, plus live music from local DJs. Shopping center C will have food trucks on site. Fans in Playhouse Square and the Flats are encouraged to bring takeaway food (no drinks) from local restaurants to the viewing spots. Free.
Playhouse Square at US Bank Plaza and Flats East Bank (outside Thirsty Dog & Dantes Inferno)
April 29-30
Mall C (Lakeside Ave. between Cuyahoga County Court House and Cleveland City Hall)
April 29 – May 1
NFL Draft Concert Series presented by Bose
Three popular music acts will perform live at the Draft Theater. Grammy-winning rock band Kings of Leon takes to the stage on Thursday night prior to round one, while psychedelic soul duo Black Pumas headlining on night two after round three. The Cleveland rapper turned pop-punk superstar Machine Gun Kelly will close the festivities Saturday after the 259th and final pick is made. Performances can be viewed on screens in the Draft Experience and Rock the Clock End Zones, and during draft coverage on ESPN, ABC, NFL Network. The complete concerts are streamed live NFL.com, NFL app and the leagues Facebook page.
Kings of Leon, April 29 at 7:40 PM
Black Pumas, April 30 at 11 p.m.
Machine Gun Kelly, May 1, 6:30 pm
The biggest show on grass: 55 years of rest shows
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fames latest exhibit celebrates the dynamic history and great spectacle of the Super Bowl halftime show. The exhibit features stage costumes, instruments and set pieces from some of the most memorable performances. Artifacts include the 2002 Bonos flag coat, Katy Perrys’ Left Shark 2015 rendition, Princes turquoise suit from the 2007 game, and the infinite mirror set used in Weeknd’s Halftime show from the past Super Bowl. Admission, $ 18-28.
Now through Sept. 30th. (Museum closed to the public on April 29)
1100 Rock and Roll Boulevard, Cleveland
Browns Backers Social
Browns fans used to think of the NFL Draft as their Super Bowl. But not after the teams’ playoffs in 2020. Still, Browns Backers from all over town will gather for the festivities. The fun starts on Wednesday with a social check-in organized by the Plank Road Browns Backers at their home bar in Lakewood. The event features food and drink specials, free swag, mascot, and alumni performances, plus raffles for a local charity.
Plank Road Tavern, 16719 Detroit Ave., Lakewood
April 28, 6 p.m.
Pro Football Hall of Fame
No football fans’ pilgrimage to Northeast Ohio is complete without a visit to Canton, the birthplace of the American Professional Football Association, the league that eventually became the NFL. The 118,000-square foot museums collection of exhibits and artifacts tells the history of the game from its origins in the 1920s to the present day. The highlight is the Hall of Fame Gallery, with 326 bronze busts of the greatest sports players. Admission, $ 21- $ 28.
2121 George Halas Dr NW, Canton
Open daily 9am – 5pm with extended opening hours to 8pm April 30 – May 1.
Paul Brown Museum
If you’re in Canton, be sure to stop by the nearby Massillon Museum and B & B permanent exhibition honoring Paul Brown’s legacy, the legendary co-founder and first head coach of the Browns, and the inventor of modern football. Free access.
121 Lincoln Way East, Massillon
Open every day except Monday
League Park (Baseball Heritage Museum)
The old baseball field is most famous for being the original home of the Major League Baseballs Cleveland Indians and the Cleveland Buckeyes of the Negro League, but the Cleveland Rams also played NFL games there in the 1930s and 1940s. Most of the original structure has disappeared, but the old brick facade and ticket office still stand. The museum in the ticket office pays homage to Clevelands baseball history. Free with a suggested donation of $ 10.
6601 Lexington Ave, Cleveland
Open Friday to Sunday from 9am to 3pm
Birthplace of John Heisman
You probably know that Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy in 2017. You may not know the awards namesake, John Heisman, was born in Cleveland in a house near Ohio City. For over 40 years, the historic plaque marking the site had stood in front of the wrong house three blocks away. But that mistake has recently been corrected. And if you’re in the area, make a stop at the West Side Market (1979 W. 25th St.), where you can sink your teeth into the ultimate stadium food: Bratwurst on a hard roll with Stadium Mustard at Frank’s bratwurst.
3928 Bridge Ave., Cleveland
Cleveland Power of Sport Summit
Discover new ideas and discover ways to make a difference in your community at this free public event designed to celebrate diversity, equality and inclusion and promote social justice. The showcase, held at Progressive Field, features keynote speakers, panel discussions, workshops, demos, exhibits and community organizations on site. With a Digital Learning Lounge, people can also virtually participate in the summit. Registration required at clesportsummit.org.
2401 Ontario St., Cleveland
April 29 – May 1
100 Yards of Hope Virtual Premiere
NFL Green, the NFL’s Environmental Program and the Greater Cleveland Aquarium present the world premiere of a documentary about the restoration of a football field-sized coral reef. The film highlights the work of Force Blue, a team of retired special operations military divers who work with the NFL to save part of America’s only coral reef off the coast of Miami. Free to stream. Register at Greaterclevelandaquarium.com/100-yards-of-hope.
April 27, 10 a.m.
