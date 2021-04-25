Melbourne Cricket Ground can accommodate 78,113 fans for Australian rules match; worldwide record since the start of the coronavirus pandemic | News





Sunday’s attendance exceeded 67,200 and 66,352 people at the Twenty20 cricket matches between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in March; four AFL matches have attracted more than 50,000 visitors in the past month, three in the MCG and one in Perth Stadium By Reuters







Essendon players celebrate their victory with the crowd in Melbourne A crowd of 78,113 packed into the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) for an Australian match between Collingwood and Essendon on Sunday, the highest attendance at any sports stadium anywhere in the world since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Authorities in Australia’s southern state of Victoria, of which Melbourne is the capital, increased the maximum number of visitors in the 100,000-seat arena to 85,000 on Friday ahead of the traditional Anzac Day blockbuster. Sunday’s attendance exceeded the 67,200 and 66,352 spectators who were drawn to the first two Twenty20 cricket matches between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium with 132,000 seats in Ahmedabad in March. Anzac Day, which commemorates a bloody battle fought by the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps during World War I, is an iconic day on the regional calendar with guaranteed big crowds at sports matches. The Collingwood Magpies and Essendon Bombers, two of the best supported teams in the Australian Football League, have been meeting since 1995 on a public holiday when it falls on a weekday. The MCG audience faces the Last Post ahead of the AFL match between the Collingwood Magpies and the Essendon Bombers Last year, the game was played in an empty MCG, but fans returned with vengeance in the cavernous stadium on Sunday, letting out a roar as the pre-game memorial preliminaries ended. The AFL is one of the best supported leagues in the world with an average audience of 35,108 per game in 2019, which is only behind the North American National Football League and the top German and English football leagues. Four AFL matches have attracted more than 50,000 attendees in the past month, three at the MCG and one at Perth Stadium in Western Australia. Australia has been relatively successful in containing the new coronavirus, but occasional outbreaks of COVID-19 still disrupt life. Parts of Western Australia were sent into a three-day lockdown at midnight on Friday, and Sunday’s game at the MCG was not allowed to continue until the Collingwood players, who played in Perth last week, returned negative COVID-19 tests. Essendon won the clash 109-85. 8,000 spectators at the Carabao Cup final Spurs and Manchester City have each received 2,000 tickets for their supporters to attend Sunday’s Carabao Cup final at Wembley. The fixture is part of the government-led events research program (ERP), a pilot project investigating how to safely transport spectators to locations during the coronavirus pandemic. Tottenham sweats at the fitness of their star man Harry Kane; the striker is struggling with an ankle injury at Everton last week and did not train on Friday. Man City v Tottenham Live on In the meantime, Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne were able to return for City. Agüero missed the last four games with a muscle injury, while De Bruyne limped against Chelsea with an ankle problem from last week’s FA Cup semi-final. How to follow Man City vs Tottenham will be broadcast live Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 4 pm; kick-off 4.30 pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.







