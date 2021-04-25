Aaron Banks ceiling and floor in the NFL Draft





In Notre Dame Football, many players will be selected during the three-day 2021 NFL Draft, and here’s the ceiling and floor for Aaron Banks. The 2021 NFL Draft kicks off with the first round on Thursday night, and there are a few members of the Notre Dame Football team who could hear their names called. Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and offensive equipment Liam Eichenberg have been mocked by some media outlets in the first round, so that’s something to keep an eye out for. However, most of Notre Dame’s football prospects are picked on Friday or Saturday, when the final six rounds of the NFL Draft will take place. Some may go into the second round early, while others may be selected in the seventh, so keep an eye out for where these prospects land. Here’s a look at when Notre Dame football fans can expect Aaron Banks to be taken with its ceiling and floor One prospect that should definitely be called up during the three-day event is Aaron Banks, an All-American offensive guard for the Irish. Banks has done a good job of increasing his draft stock since the end of the season, and he was mocked up and down during the seven-round event. Aaron Banks’ draft ceiling The Notre Dame Football team had a luxury along their line of attack last season, and four members of that unit could be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. When it comes to Aaron Banks, I think his ceiling is in the second round, where he could end up as one of the top 50 players selected in this draft class. Banks is the kind of player who gets into the league and starts right away, and there are plenty of teams who hit the reset button beforehand along the offensive line. I could see him land between picks 50 and 60 when it comes to a best-case scenario as there are teams like the Washington Football Team, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans that need help picking in that range. As a Raiders fan, I would also put him at number 48. Aaron Banks’ draft floor As an in-depth look, I don’t see how Banks got through the third round, especially with how many teams need help in the innermost part of their attack line. It is big, strong and manoeuvrable and can play on either side of the center. There were also rumors that he would be the Irishman’s left tackle if he returned to school this season, so if needed he could go out and play there in no time as well. You just don’t see its versatility that often. Banks is a special talent and it will be interesting to see how he develops at the NFL level. The Notre Dame Football program is known for producing high-level offensive talent, and Banks will be another in a long list of offensive guards coming in and dominating the league.

