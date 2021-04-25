Uvaldeans compete in regional tennis this week

Tennis players from Uvalde High School are at Corpus Christis HEB Tennis Center on Wednesday for the start of the two-day Class 4A Region IV tennis tournament.
Ty Gonzales, Elizaria Hernandez, Hope Dube, Jack Brock and Jonathan Garcia will represent UHS in the regional tournament.
They were among the top players in the recent District 30-4A tennis tournament competition.
Gonzales won the boys’ singles title with his 6-0 and 6-1 victory over Pearsalls Philip Lange.
In the semi-finals Gonzales Hondos Reese Simpson closed 6-0 and 6-0.
In a UHS girls singles only final, Hernandez topped Dube with scores of 6-2 and 6-1.
Hernandez defeated Hondos Lindy Berger 6-1 and 6-2 in one semi-final, while Dube won a split-sets decision against Hondos Felicia Alvarado 6-1, 5-7 and 6-1.
Brock and Garcia took first place in the boys doubles.
They beat Hondo’s Leonardo Lopez and Logan Kindred 6-2 and 6-4 in the championship match.
In the semifinals Brock and Garcia managed to suppress Tollett and Perez of Carrizo Springs 6-0 and 6-0.
Coach Terri Rambies UHS players will compete against the top players from Region IV, including players from Boerne, Corpus Christi Calallen, Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway, Fredericksburg and Wimberley.
The best finishers deserve a place in the state tournament scheduled for next month.