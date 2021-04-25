Toronto Maple Leafs display template for Playoff Hockey in wins against Winnipeg Jets

Joe Thornton was not in the mood to celebrate having just become the oldest Toronto Maple Leaf to score a goal in franchise history in a 4-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets.

The focus shifted to his ongoing disagreements in the third period with Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers, which resulted in an extensive conversation in the penalty box.

When asked what was said, Thornton playfully replied, “Nothing.”

He later revealed that he felt the NHL Department of Player Safety should look like a slash he got from Ehlers.

The Leafs were the clear aggressor in their two-game miniseries against the Jets. On Saturday, they defeated Winnipeg 4-1 to improve their North Division lead to eight points with only eight games remaining.

The Leafs didn’t just use their skill to defeat their opponent. They were uplifted by their physical play throughout the line-up.

It was veterans like Thornton who set an example.

“It’s a very good sign for our team that things are different,” said Sheldon Keefe, Leafs head coach. “It’s a different time of the year, we’re really getting ready as a group here.”

Feeling snakebite after going without a win for five games, the Maple Leafs had a different view of their victories against the Jets.

It had nothing to do with dominating their opponents in possession or scoring opportunities. While these are important aspects to much of their success this season, it was the physical and psychological elements that were missing from the Leafs teams of yesteryear.

It started on Thursday in the first game. There was a hit by Alex Galchenyuk against Winnipeg’s Adam Lowry. In the second period Thornton knocked off Mathieu Perreault. In the third, the newly acquired Leaf hit Nick Foligno Josh Morrissey.

The series of hits prompted members of the Winnipeg media to ask Jets head coach Paul Maurice if he thought the Leafs were a ‘dirty’ team?

Maurice said no, but his answer was irrelevant. Other than Thornton being fined for his hit on Perreault, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety took no other action on the Leafs.

The suggestion that the Leafs were a nasty team was immediately mocked by Wayne Simmonds on Friday.

“Every time we played them, they tried to run out of the building to start games,” said Simmonds. “We’ll come back and play physically and now we’re a filthy team? I just don’t believe that.”

Thornton and Simmonds are two of the few players brought in this season to give the Leafs that “leadership” they lacked. With the playoffs just around the corner, players like Thornton and Simmonds have turned their internal clocks to playoff mode where the games take on a different tone, loaded with physical play and run the fine of physical play without harming your team by playing. a punishment.

So when the Leafs were characterized as a ‘dirty’ team by their strongest divisional rival, that’s a sign that what the Leafs are doing is working.

How many times have the Leafs been victims of aggression by the Boston Bruins in past playoffs series? Rightly or wrongly upset about a call or no call, the end result was always the same.

No matter how you view the standard of penalties in the NHL, the fact remains that the standard in the playoffs is different and the team is fully preparing for it.

These are the games where the veterans are starting to pay dividends and it has had a trickle-down effect.

Rasmus Sandin played in his fourth game of the season and showed that he belongs as an everyday player.

While recovering a puck in his own zone, Sandin held his ground with a back check for Blake Wheeler, forcing the Jets off his skates.

Sandin, who is on the cusp of becoming a regular due to a shoulder injury from Zach Bogosian, said on Friday that he felt stronger, especially in his legs.

“You can see that he will be a very special player for us, not only for now, but also where he will continue to evolve,” said John Tavares of Sandin. “He has a small bite to play and can stand his ground.”

Sandin also had the second-best 5-on-5 ball possession of all Leaf defenders with a Corsi of 59 percent.

The Leafs got goals from all four lines. Tavares scored his seventh goal for April and expanded his point streak to eight games (five goals, eight assists). Mitch Marner and Alex Kerfoot also scored for Toronto.

The Leafs overcame a rocky start when Ehlers opened the scoring on the first shot at goal. But Leafs goalkeeper Jack Campbell looked sharp the rest of the way. He made 25 saves to take his 13th win of the season.

After initially being too hard on himself on a three-game slide, Campbell has learned to be a bit more even after a setback.

“It’s really just part of the maturation process as he’s moving into a new role here,” Keefe said of Campbell.

The Leafs are heading home before hitting the road again later in the week to defeat the Montreal Canadiens. They left Winnipeg by leaving their mark on what the games will look like in the future.

“I think that’s their playoff game,” said Jets goalkeeper Connor Hellebuyck. “We now know what we’re going to see in the play-offs when we run into them.”